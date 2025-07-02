Cain Daniel Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Cain Daniel

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by Cain Daniel, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.

Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is Cain Daniel’s chapter, "The Leadership Evolution." Cain shares how his obsession with perfection and control nearly derailed the very business he helped build from the ground up. Through firsthand lessons in trust, delegation, and self-awareness, he reveals how letting go transformed not only his company culture but his own growth as a leader.

Meet Cain Daniel:

Cain Daniel has been a leader in professional education for over a decade, helping thousands of entrepreneurs break into and excel in the financial services industry. As a Partner and Vice President at REMIC, a premier Canadian financial education institute, he plays a key role in driving sales, marketing, operations, and strategic innovation.

Beyond REMIC, Cain co-founded AMIPROS, an association dedicated to educating both mortgage professionals and the public on mortgage investing. His passion for entrepreneurship and education fuels his mission to equip individuals with the essential tools and strategies for success.

Most recently, he co-launched the “Billionaire Dollar Podcast”, where he and industry leaders share insights and experiences to inspire entrepreneurs. Outside of work, Cain enjoys playing soccer and spending quality time with his wife and their two children, Mila and Evan.

Learn more about Cain Daniel and his work at caindaniel.com and remic.ca.

