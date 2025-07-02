As part of Operation Dry Water, DNR increases patrols for impaired boaters over holiday weekend (published July 2, 2025)

During this upcoming long Fourth of July weekend, lakes and rivers across Minnesota likely will be at their busiest. Among those planning to join those on the water: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and public safety partners, whose aim is to ensure everyone makes it home safely at the end of the day.

Officers will be out as part of Operation Dry Water, an annual nationwide campaign which runs from July 4-7. The campaign highlights the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and calls attention to the heavy penalties associated with boating while intoxicated. The goal is to make the water safer for everyone by removing anyone operating under the influence.

In Minnesota and across the nation, boating while intoxicated is the leading contributing factor to boating accidents and fatalities. While many boaters do the right thing by leaving alcohol on shore, dozens of them are arrested for boating while intoxicated each year in the days surrounding the Fourth of July.

“We have zero tolerance for people who make the decision to boat under the influence, and people who get caught will go to jail,” said Lt. Eric Sullivan, supervisor of the DNR Enforcement Division’s Marine Unit. “People who boat under the influence put themselves and everyone else on the water in danger. It’s a selfish decision that carries with it potentially disastrous consequences.”

Minnesota has particularly strong laws related to boating while intoxicated. Anyone convicted of operating under the influence – whether they’re operating a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle – loses their privilege to operate those machines.

In addition to staying “dry” while on the water by avoiding drugs and alcohol, the DNR urges anyone who’s on a boat to wear a life jacket. Oftentimes, boating accidents turn into fatalities because the people who fell overboard weren’t wearing a life jacket.

For more information on Operation Dry Water and boating safety, visit the Operation Dry Water website and the boating safety webpage of the DNR website.

Operation Dry Water activities are sponsored by the National Association of Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard.