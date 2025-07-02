Cash Handling Device Market Set to Hit $18.4 Billion Worldwide by 2032, Backed by Rising Demand for Secure Transactions

Cash Handling Device Market Set to Reach $18.4 Billion Worldwide by 2032, Backed by Rising Demand for Secure Transactions

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cash Handling Device Market by Type (Banknote Sorter, Coin Sorter and Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)), and Application (Banks, Retail and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the cash handling device market was valued at $11.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2032.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323741 Prime determinants of growthThe cash handling device market is experiencing growth due to increase in adoption of technology and innovation in cash handling automated systems, such as cash recyclers and smart safes. Furthermore, the rise in demand for secure and efficient cash management solutions, driven by the need for better reconciliation, authentication, and sorting of cash, especially in sectors such as banking and retail is driving the market growth. However, the integration of cash management technology solutions in large retail markets, the operation of mobile bank branches for enhanced customer convenience, and the outsourcing of bank teller staffing to cash management companies are projected to offer avenues for market players to expand their service offerings, improve operational efficiency, and cater to evolving customer needs in the cash management sector.Segment HighlightsBased on type, the automatic teller machine (ATM) segment is experiencing growth owing to the surge in demand for convenient and accessible banking services, as ATMs provide round-the-clock availability and flexibility for customers to manage their finances. The integration of ATMs with mobile banking platforms has further enhanced user experiences by enabling seamless transactions. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements in ATMs, such as biometric authentication, contactless transactions, and advanced security features, have contributed to improved user confidence and adoption.Based on application, the banks segment in the cash handling device market is experiencing growth, owing to the need for efficient and secure cash management solutions. Banks are increasingly adopting cash recyclers and smart safes to optimize cash handling processes, reduce costs, and enhance security. The integration of cash management technology solutions in large retail markets and the operation of mobile bank branches for improved customer convenience are creating opportunities for growth in this segment.Regional OutlookIn North America, the early adoption of technology and the presence of various solution providers are major drivers of the cash handling device market. The increase in demand for convenient and accessible banking services, particularly through ATMs, is fueling growth, as ATMs provide round-the-clock availability and flexibility for customers to manage their finances.However, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the cash handling device market, driven by strong GDP growth, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs) . The development of technology is advancing all facets of the e-commerce value chain, allowing for safer transactions, creating more efficient logistics systems, and improving customer satisfaction and targeting.Request Customization We offer customized report as per your requirement: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323741 Key Market PlayersDiebold Nixdorf, IncorporatedNCR CorporationTriton Systems of Delaware, LLCGRG BankingHitachi Channel Solutions, Corp.HESS Cash SystemsTetraLinkFujitsu Frontech LimitedEdge OneVolumaticThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cash handling device market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Recent DevelopmentIn August 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, a key player focused on automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, announced at Intersect Las Vegas the launch of two new models as part of its DN Series family, the DN Series 600V teller cash recycler system for in-branch use, and the DN Series 430V, an outdoor walk-up cash recycler.In January 2021, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a provider of technology and front-end solutions, introduced the Fujitsu Cash Automated Solution SmartCASH, a recycling payment module, a compact standard capacity banknote and coin recycler. In August 2023, Diebold Nixdorf, a key player focused on automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, announced at Intersect Las Vegas the launch of two new models as part of its DN Series family, the DN Series 600V teller cash recycler system for in-branch use, and the DN Series 430V, an outdoor walk-up cash recycler.In January 2021, Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc., a provider of technology and front-end solutions, introduced the Fujitsu Cash Automated Solution SmartCASH, a recycling payment module, a compact standard capacity banknote and coin recycler. SmartCASH is designed to be deployed quickly for in-counter point-of-sale cash automation or as a complete free-standing self-checkout configuration.  Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

