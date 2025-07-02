Attorney General Bonta: California Has Preserved Its Ability to Respond to AI, Keep Consumers Safe

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement today after the Senate rejected a proposed 10-year ban on states enforcing any state law or regulation addressing artificial intelligence (AI) and automated decision-making systems which was included in budget reconciliation bill. In the last few months, California has sent letters (here and here) to Congressional leaders strongly opposing the ban arguing the rapidly evolving nature of AI technology demands the flexibility and responsiveness that states can provide and urging lawmakers to remove the provision.

“Lawmakers across the aisle have recognized that states must retain the ability to protect their residents and respond to emerging and rapidly evolving AI technology,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The promise of AI raises exciting and important possibilities. California’s continued advancements, in AI and beyond, are something to be proud of, embrace, and encourage. But, like any emerging technology, there are risks to adoption without responsible, appropriate, and thoughtful oversight. California is proud to have vigorously opposed the ban and remains committed to ensuring the rights of our residents are respected.”

In January, Attorney General Bonta issued two legal advisories, reminding consumers of their rights, and advising businesses and healthcare entities who develop, sell, or use AI about their obligations under California law. Although AI technology is developing quickly, entities must comply with existing California laws, as well as new laws that went into effect on January 1, 2025. The first legal advisory advises consumers and entities about their rights and obligations under the state’s consumer protection, civil rights, competition, and data privacy laws; the second advisory provides guidance specific to healthcare entities about their obligations under California law. The legal advisories can be found here, and here.