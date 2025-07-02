Meet FUYL 23 and FUYL 8: Smart Lockers Built for Real-World IT Challenges

PC Locs Logo PC Locs FUYL 23 Smart Locker PC Locs FUYL 8 Smart Locker PC Locs FUYL Smart Locker System Family

We set out to solve a real and growing problem for IT teams — how to scale device access without scaling people or square footage.” — Ellie Friesen

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PC Locs Launches Next-Generation FUYL Smart Lockers to Solve Device Chaos at ScalePC Locs, a global leader in smart device management, announces the launch of FUYL 23 and FUYL 8 — its most advanced smart lockers to date.Built to address the mounting demands of device-intensive environments, FUYL 23 empowers schools, universities, and workplaces to manage technology efficiently — without increasing IT staff or floor space.“We set out to solve a real and growing problem for IT teams — how to scale device access without scaling people or square footage,” said Ellie Friesen, Head of Product Research and Development at PC Locs. “The FUYL 23 is more than a locker. It’s an intuitive self-serve system that brings order to the everyday chaos of managing devices.”For smaller-scale needs, PC Locs also introduces the FUYL 8 — offering the same smart features and performance in a more compact form factor.Device chaos is realDevice chaos is more than an inconvenience — it’s a daily drain on time, resources, and focus.According to insights from PC Locs customers, IT teams often manage 50+ broken or missing devices each week, spending up to four hours a day resolving routine tech issues. With nearly half of U.S. school districts overseeing more than 7,500 devices , the scale of the challenge is only accelerating.FUYL 8/23 is PC Locs’ answer: a compact, high-capacity locker system powered by Enhanced, the only smart locker software designed to automate real-world IT workflows like charging, repairs, loaning, and deployments.FUYL 23 Hardware: Built for Daily IT Demands. Made to Last.The FUYL Tower 23 and FUYL Tower 8 deliver maximum capacity in PC Locs' most space-efficient footprint to date — ideal for schools, campuses, and workplaces where space is limited and device uptime is critical:- High capacity, compact build: FUYL 23 holds 23 lockable bays in a frame ~30% narrower than previous models.- Built-in USB-C charging: Each bay includes a pre-wired 36W USB-C PD cable for fast, secure, maintenance-free power.- Self-service Kiosk : FUYL 23 is the first tower purposefully designed with the FUYL Kiosk iOS app, allowing users to check out, return, or drop off devices on their own.- Smart light indicators: Color-coded LEDs display bay status at a glance.- User-ready design: Elevated, low-friction shelves improve access for all users, while an angled top discourages stacking or clutter.Enhanced Software: Built for Real-Life IT WorkflowsFUYL 8/23 runs exclusively on PC Locs' Enhanced Smart Locker System — a fully self-serve platform for users, with full visibility and control for IT teams via the cloud-based FUYL Portal.Enhanced automates the four most common IT workflows:- Charging: Users authenticate at the locker to access a secure bay with built-in power. No staff needed — just plug in and go.- Loaning: Forgot or lost a device? Check out a loaner in under a minute. IT manages usage and rules remotely.- Repairs: Broken devices are dropped off via a simple, self-serve workflow. IT is notified instantly and handles repairs through the portal.- Deployments: Devices are preloaded by IT and picked up through touch-free, user-specific access — fast and secure.With user authentication, real-time alerts, reporting, and identity management integration, Enhanced minimizes administrative load while improving accountability and reducing device downtime .FUYL 8/23: One Intelligent System. Total Workflow Control.FUYL 8/23 is the first PC Locs solution to combine next-gen hardware with Enhanced software — creating a fully integrated platform that adapts to your IT environment.From charging and loaners to repairs and deployments, FUYL 8/23 turns everyday tech chaos into structured, automated workflows that save time, reduce stress, and scale effortlessly.About PC LocsFor over 25 years, PC Locs has delivered smart charging and storage solutions trusted by more than 26,000 customers in 20+ countries. Our mission is simple: to make life easier for IT teams and end users by reducing device downtime and improving productivity through user-focused innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.