Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley Celebrates 17 Years of Compassionate In‑Home Care

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley is delighted to mark its 17th anniversary of delivering exceptional in‑home care services to seniors throughout the Inland Northwest this July! First opened in 2008 by Rob and Jayne Fraser, the agency has consistently upheld a mission of promoting independence, dignity, and quality of life for older adults who wish to age in place.

“Entering our 17th year is a moment to reflect on our journey and reaffirm our commitment to the families we serve,” said Owner, Rob Fraser. “From the start, Jayne and I focused on matching compassionate, highly trained caregivers to the unique needs of each client, fostering relationships that feel like family.”

Over nearly two decades, Care to Stay Home has:

-Developed personalized care plans that address physical, emotional, and social needs, ranging from meal prep, personal care, and companionship to specialized support for dementia, stroke recovery, and Parkinson’s disease

-Expanded its Spokane Valley footprint to offer 24/7 care for those who require round-the-clock support

-Earned recognition as a trusted, award-winning provider—recent accolades include the 2025 Caring Super Star Award and Great Place to Work® certification.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Spokane Valley community—our clients, families, caregivers, medical partners, and staff—for 17 years of trust and support,” said Fraser. “Every senior deserves care delivered with compassion, respect, and genuine connection.”

About Care to Stay Home of Spokane Valley

Founded in 2008 by Rob and Jayne Fraser, Care to Stay Home offers a full suite of in-home services to help seniors thrive independently. The agency places great emphasis on consistent caregiver–client relationships and customizable care plans tailored to individual needs. With training accredited through Home Care Pulse and a team selected for both skill and empathy, they are a highly trusted local provider. Based at 12810 East Nora Ave., Suite A‑1, Spokane Valley, WA 99216, they can be reached at (509) 340‑1359 or online at www.spokanecaretostayhome.com.



