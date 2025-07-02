Adeshola Akanji Wins ‘Model of the Year’ at Influencer Magazine Awards 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With elegance, empathy, and an unstoppable spirit, Adeshola Akanji has officially been named ‘Model of the Year’ at the Influencer Magazine Awards 2025, (Organised by Influencer Magazine UK ) a recognition that honors not only her commanding presence on the runway but also her transformative impact across healthcare, advocacy, and representation.A model, speaker, disability advocate, and healthcare leader, Adeshola is a force reshaping the definition of what it means to be a model in today’s world. Her victory marks a pivotal shift in the industry, where beauty, resilience, and voice stand side by side.“This award isn’t just about being seen,” said Adeshola Akanji. “It’s about making sure others feel seen too - especially those who’ve been overlooked for far too long. Whether I’m in a gown on the runway or fashionably dressed at the hospital, my mission remains the same: to represent with purpose, speak with power, and remind others that visibility is a form of validation. Thank you for believing in that vision.”From her 16-year tenure within the NHS to her advocacy roles as a Disability Network Co-Chair, Wellbeing Champion, and Inclusion Ambassador, Adeshola’s work in public service runs as deep as her impact in fashion. Her tireless efforts for disability rights, mental health, autism awareness, and workplace inclusion have earned her multiple honors, including the Barts Heroes Award nomination and recognition from NHS Employers, the ME Association, and the Hidden Disability Sunflower initiative.But it’s in front of the camera that Adeshola’s passion transforms into purpose. She’s graced the pages of YES, Moevir, Claire, Marika, Amor, and Artego magazines, walked at London Fashion Week, modeled for brands like WildMint Cosmetics, participated in the ITV M&S Dress the Nation filming, and stood proudly as Miss British Beauty 2024/25, the winner of the Beauty and Brains “Empowerment” Award 2025, and Black Talent Awards 2025 finalist. Her portrait, displayed at The Louvre in Paris, remains a visual testament to her advocacy and artistry combined. She is also the founder of Ultimate Royal, UK.Her modeling career intersects with bold representation—Adeshola is a 2025 Integrity Award Model, a finalist in Miss Pride of Africa UK, and a special guest at Kutivz Kouture vs Paris Couture, where her presence championed inclusive fashion at its highest level.Adeshola’s impact also resonates through public speaking and mentorship. She’s spoken at Black Inclusion Week, The Disability Summit 2025, SDSN/NDSN panels, and has been a key voice for platforms like Divas with Disabilities and Divas of Colour. She is the host of the BartsAbility Podcast. Whether she's on a panel for autism acceptance or contributing to neurodiversity awareness in healthcare, her message is clear: representation is not a trend, it’s a necessity. Her nomination and win represent not just her story, but the stories of thousands who see themselves in her journey.Congratulations, Adeshola Akanji – Model of the Year 2025. You’ve walked more than runways, you’ve walked through barriers, and in doing so, you've opened the path for others to rise with pride, power, and purpose.

