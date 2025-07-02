WSI Welcomes May & June AI Certification Cohorts, Showcasing Global Talent and Diverse Industry Expertise

New Participants Bring Experience Across Cybersecurity, Real Estate, Finance, and Manufacturing to WSI’s AI Adoption Framework

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, a global leader in digital marketing and AI integration, is proud to welcome the May and June 2025 cohort to its AI Adoption Framework Certification program. This latest group of certified consultants spans continents and industries, underscoring WSI’s commitment to equipping professionals with practical AI tools that drive measurable business growth.

Both cohorts reflect a wide spectrum of real-world expertise—from military cybersecurity to real estate, financial services, manufacturing, and international business development. Each participant has completed an intensive training program focused on actionable AI use cases, client-ready frameworks, and practical implementation strategies.

May 2025 AI Adoption Framework Cohort:

Stuart Green - United Kingdom

Lisa Kilrea - USA

Marcelo Herskovits - Brazil

Eric Wing - USA

Paul Maris - Belgium

Anthony Aprilante - USA

Todd McCarty - USA

Barry Rosen - USA

June 2025 AI Adoption Framework Cohort:

Rita Powell – USA

Andy Babala – USA

Daphne Andersen – USA

Richard McKeown – Ireland

Olivier Aloccio – France

Greg Weston – Canada

Marty Milligan – USA

Francisco Hernandez – Panama/Canada

Mike Dieckmann – Honduras

Empowering Real-World Problem Solvers with AI

Unlike theory-heavy certifications, WSI’s AI Adoption Framework is designed for working professionals who need to deliver results in dynamic client environments. That’s what drew Francisco Hernandez—a former WSI Consultant turned corporate executive—back to the network after more than a decade.

“Returning to WSI after more than a decade was an easy decision,” said Hernandez. “I’ve seen firsthand how WSI evolves with the times—and this AI program is proof. The tools and frameworks we’ve trained on aren’t theoretical—they’re designed to solve real client problems. I’m already putting them to work across both Panama and Canada. It’s exciting to be back, and even more exciting to be helping businesses navigate this new chapter with confidence.”

Global Reach, Practical Results

From Atlanta to Paris, Panama to Ontario, this diverse group is united by a common mission: to guide clients through the noise and hype and toward practical, growth-focused AI integration.

“This group brings not just experience, but readiness,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “They’re already thinking about how to translate AI into results for their clients—whether that’s automating marketing tasks, improving lead quality, or identifying new growth channels. It’s the kind of practical confidence we aim to build through this program, and this cohort is ready to deliver.”

About WSI

WSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. We aim to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.