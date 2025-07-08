Worksite International, Inc. Launches Chair Assessment System and Accredited Chair Assessment Specialist Course

New cloud-software and certified training help professionals reduce injury risk, manage chair assets, and improve workplace ergonomics.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worksite International , Inc., a leader in ergonomics training and consulting, has launched its Chair Assessment System (CAS) cloud software along with its newly accredited Certified Chair Assessment Specialist (CASp) training course. Together, these tools provide a structured, data-driven approach to evaluating and managing task seating—helping professionals reduce workplace injuries, improve chair fit, and make better decisions about seating assets.Chairs are a primary risk in the modern office contributing to musculoskeletal disorders. According to the Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau, seated work injuries cost employers an average of $40,000 per claim, often associated with poorly adjusted, aging, or unsupportive chairs.The Chair Assessment System is designed for independent ergonomic seating distributors and resellers, ergonomic consultants and in-house safety or facilities specialists, who need to assess, manage, and track seating across the workplace. “Whether you're guiding clients, managing internal programs, or supporting facility and purchasing decisions, the CAS software simplifies the chair evaluation process,” said Alison Heller-Ono, PT, MSPT, CPE, and Worksite International founder and CEO. “CAS is objective, peer-reviewed, ergonomist-tested, and built to support data-driven seating strategies.”The CAS software is HIPAA-compliant and cloud-based. It includes the Chair Assessment Inventory database, Desk Safety Check, and Chair Fit System. The software includes several useful fillable evaluation forms, standards guidance, and other tools for managing an organization’s chair assets, desk assets, and chair fitting needs. QR codes are assigned for inventory tracking of each chair. Essential dashboard analytics and reports make asset tracking easy. Manage your chairs based on the “Keep, Repair, Replace, and Fit” chair use lifecycle. Worksite International is offering a 14-day risk free trial , which enables professionals to assess their first three chairs for free."As a chair reseller, the CAS is extremely valuable due to its utility in tracking client chair assets for ongoing use. The CAS is a vital part of our Chair Health Check program, enabling us to track the sustainability and removal of unwanted chairs for our clients, followed by the purchase of replacement chairs,” said Gerard Ivinson, Managing Director of Australia-based Ergonomic Workstation Products.Self-Paced, Accredited Certificate CourseWorksite International’s Certified Chair Assessment Specialist (CASp) training course is now internationally accredited by the Chartered Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors (CIEHF). This online continuing education course provides professionals with a structured, outcomes-based approach to chair assessment, chair fit, and chair asset management using the Chair Assessment System (CAS) cloud-software.The evergreen, self-paced CASp course covers the science of sitting, chair assessment, selection and fit. Enrollment includes all the evaluation forms and tools needed to manage chair assets and perform chair fittings, including access to the CAS software. All students receive private coaching and mentorship through the course with expert Alison Heller-Ono, a Board-Certified Professional Ergonomist, Physical Therapist and Chair Assessment Specialist (CASp).“At the end of the course, participants are able to develop a chair asset management process based on best practices for their organizations. They will also be equipped to monitor and measure chair sustainability and assist individuals with proper chair fit and use,” said Heller-Ono.Worksite International offers a variety of CASp course enrollment options including a monthly payment plan for individual practitioners, as well as a corporate bundle for larger organizations. Discounts are available for groups of three or more. Interested individuals can learn about enrollment options and schedule a complimentary course consultation.About Worksite InternationalAlison Heller-Ono, PT, MSPT, CPE, is a pioneer in the field of organizational ergonomics. She started Worksite International, Inc. in 1993 and brings a unique perspective to workplace ergonomics. As a Board-Certified Professional Ergonomist, Physical Therapist, and Disability Analyst, she has developed the most comprehensive online ergonomics training academy focused on office ergonomics for corporate and professional development in the industry.Worksite International, Inc. provides ergonomics solutions proven to increase profitability, reduce injuries, improve workplace efficiency, employee performance, and well-being. The company serves small to midsize employers (national and global), workers’ compensation insurers, and ergonomics specialists, and focuses on organizational and individual ergonomics in diverse industries including the office, industrial, healthcare, bioscience, and more.

Chair Assessment System: How to Evaluate an Ergonomic Chair for Quality, and Sustainability

