DevOps Market to Become a USD 57.90 Billion Industry by 2030, Claims Allied Market Research

The report segments the global DevOps market on the basis of component, cloud type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in need for continuous and fast application delivery, applications running in the dynamic IT environment, and surge in focus on reducing CAPEX and OPEX have boosted the growth of the global DevOps market . However, heavy dependence on legacy processes hinders the market growth. On the contrary, high rate of adoption among SMEs and software development application and AI capabilities of DevOps solutions are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.The global DevOps market was pegged at $6.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $57.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2021 to 2030.xBy component, the solution segment dominated the DevOps market size in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to the surge in need for continuous and rapid application delivery. In addition, it enables enterprises to increase the overall quality of their software products while still meeting the expectations of their clients. However, service segment witnessed the highest CAGR in the DevOps market, owing to growing demand for DevOps services across various SMEs and large enterprises for improving operational efficiency.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2391 By cloud type, the public segment dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global DevOps industry. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period.Region wise, the DevOps market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to large number of vendors and favorable government policies. Moreover, increase in cloud-enabled activities and growth in cloud marketplace trends such as adoption of multi & hybrid cloud environments and private cloud repatriation in North America are expected to drive the growth of the DevOps market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to rapid digital transformation and a large number of new age startups in the region.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2391 Key players operating in the global DevOps industry include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Broadcom, Dell Technologies, Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures, to strengthen their foothold in the global DevOps industry.Buy this Complete Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/devops-market/purchase-options About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

