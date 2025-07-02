New Name, Same Flame: FRANKIE’S Pizzeria Italiano Heats Up East Hampton

Frankie's Pizzeria Italiano Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Co-Located with Drai’s East Hampton on Three Mile Harbor Road in East Hampton, FRANKIE’S features a chic yet inviting setting, serving traditional Italian favorites such as Chicken Parmegiano, Penne Alla Vodka and Roman-style pizza from its signature wood-fired oven at center stage. Whether for a relaxed cocktail at sunset on its outdoor patio or an intimate summer dinner, FRANKIE’S setting captures the carefree spirit of a Hamptons summer.The restaurant’s wood-fired philosophy is at the heart of its East Hampton dinner menu. Summer favorites include the Frankie’s Special Antipasto Salad, blistered artisanal pizzas topped with truffles, portobello mushroom, spicy soppressata; and a range of freshly made tasty pasta dishes and a variety of refreshing desserts including locally made Gelato's. A curated wine list rounds out the offerings, with a focus on crisp whites, bright rosés and food-friendly reds. For something a little special and truly unique in the Hamptons, FRANKIE’S will also be offering late evening weekend hours for both onsite dining as well as to-go and delivery orders.Whether gathering for post-beach bites, celebrating under the stars or brunching into the weekend, FRANKIE’S delivers a burst of flavor, style and wood-fired magic to East Hampton this season.About FRANKIE’S Pizzeria Italiano:FRANKIE’S serves up the traditional Italian favorites as well as Roman-style pizza using imported Caputo flours for its pizza dough as well as fresh and locally sourced ingredients for its toppings all baked in a wood-burning oven.Current Opening Hours:Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, & Sundays: 5:00pm – 10:00pmFriday & Saturday: 5:00pm – 02:00am44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton, NY 11937For more information, T: (631) 604-8181IG: frankies_pizzeria_italiano

