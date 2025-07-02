Katie Schuelke Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Katie Schuelke

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by Katie Schuelke, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.



Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is Katie’s chapter, "Lead the Charge, Lead Yourself, Lead the Way." Katie Schuelke’s chapter explores how personal loss, workplace adversity, and the quiet moments of reflection helped shape her leadership journey. Through grief, growth, and transformation, she learned to lead not just others, but herself—with authenticity, purpose, and the courage to evolve through every season.



Meet Katie Schuelke:



With over 25 years of experience in project management and team leadership, Katie Schuelke is a best-selling author, leadership strategist, and the Founder & Chief Rebel Officer of Liberated Leader. She helps bold, purpose-driven leaders become Liberated Leaders—reclaiming their freedom of time, energy, and well-being through the right structure. Her proven blueprint empowers teams, builds scalable systems, and multiplies momentum—unlocking freedom, not restricting it.



Katie’s background spans project management, IT integration, and business strategy, where she has led multi-million-dollar initiatives. As a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and Six Sigma Greenbelt, she blends structured methods with agile approaches, strategy with intuition, and discipline with a rebellious edge.



Known for her ability to inspire and motivate, Katie is described as intuitive, insightful, and tenacious. She equips small business owners and emerging leaders with the tools to influence, inspire, and innovate, while also encouraging them to embrace personal growth as a constant journey.



A devoted wife and mother, Katie is passionate about helping others grow and lead with resilience, clarity, and authenticity.



Learn more at www.liberatedleader.me



To order your copy of “The Leadership Playbook” please visit HERE.

