Linda Christensen Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'The Leadership Playbook' Book Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

LAKELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The Leadership Playbook” co-authored by Linda Christensen, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on June 26th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.



“The Leadership Playbook” has achieved outstanding success, ranking on Amazons Direct Marketing Best Seller lists, and securing the #4 spot in New Releases in the same category. With appearances on eight Amazon New Release lists—including Marketing, Entrepreneurship, Motivational Management, and Business Culture—this book is already making a powerful impact. These achievements speak to the strength of its leadership insights and the value it offers to professionals striving to grow, inspire, and lead with purpose in today’s dynamic business world.



Central to the success of "The Leadership Playbook" is Linda Christensen’s chapter, "Divine Guidance Empowers Pivotal Leadership Truths." Linda’s chapter traces a deeply personal journey of faith, surrender, and divine alignment. As she let go of her plans and followed God’s lead, she uncovered life-changing truths about love, leadership, and the transformative power of grace.



Meet Linda Christensen:



Linda Christensen has over 50 years of experience in business and leadership. Passionate about God’s guidance and love, she has dedicated her career to inspiring ethical leadership. After retiring from academia, she coauthored two books—“Diamonds of Truth” and “Mission ImPossible”—which reflect her belief in the need for ethical leadership in today’s business world.



During her 22 years in higher education, Linda taught managerial accounting including ethics in accounting, helping shape the next generation of business leaders. She earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Missouri, an M.B.A. from the University of Memphis, and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, also teaching at Wichita State University, Union University, and Christian Brothers University.



Linda’s faith is central to her life, having been raised in a Christian family where she witnessed strong, loving relationships. She and her late husband Donald shared nearly 32 years of marriage, loving five children and their children.



An advocate for family, faith, and Christian teachings, Linda finds joy in creating, designing, and spending time with loved ones. She believes her leadership experiences and the stories in her books were inspired by God’s guidance throughout her life.



