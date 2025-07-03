In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy FAP market: Key Drivers And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy FAP Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy FAP market size has witnessed steady growth, going from $1.52 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.65 billion in 2025. This growth translates into a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. What's driving this growth? Increasing prevalence of FAP, rising awareness and improved genetic testing, adoption of novel therapeutic options, targeted treatments, and a significant investment in amyloidosis therapies research. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to amyloid-related neuropathies, continues to fuel the growth in this sector.

What Does The Future Look Like For The FAP Market?

Over the next decade, the FAP market is predicted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.25 billion by 2029. This growth - a projected CAGR of 8.1% - will likely be spurred by several factors. These include governmental initiatives and funding for rare disease treatments, increasing clinical trials evaluating innovative treatment options, rising patient advocacy groups driving demand for superior therapies, expanding access to healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, and the advent of advanced diagnostic tools. Major trends for this period include advancements in genetic sequencing technologies, integrated personalized medicine, improved technologies in biomarker identification, advancements in drug delivery systems, and the integration of digital health tools and telemedicine.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The FAP Market?

To further the growth of FAP market, gene therapy is expected to play a significant role. Gene therapy modifies or replaces defective genes, addressing the root cause of diseases. It targets and fixes damaged genes offering permanent cures beyond mere symptom relief. Specifically for FAP, gene therapy concentrates on correcting or suppressing the faulty transthyretin TTR gene, preventing the formation of harmful amyloid proteins which reduces amyloid deposits, slowing disease progression and preserving nerve function. Various studies including one by the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ASGCT and Citeline - noted an increase in Phase II gene therapies, further propelling the growth of the FAP market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The FAP Market?

Prominent industry players in the FAP market include Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NYU Langone Hospitals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mount Sinai Medical Center, PTC Therapeutics Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., Prothena Corporation plc, Precision BioSciences Inc., Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Creative Biolabs, Stanford Health Care, Attralus Inc., Duke University Health System, YolTech Therapeutics.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The FAP Market?

Many of these FAP market industry leaders are continually innovating to develop advanced treatment options such as RNA interference RNAi therapeutics. Using this treatment, disease-causing genes are targeted at their messenger RNA mRNA, blocking harmful protein production and tackling genetic diseases at their source. One example of this is AMVUTTRA vutrisiran, a drug by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, which has received FDA approval for treating cardiomyopathy caused by wild-type or hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ATTR-CM. By lowering the production of TTR protein, this drug significantly reduces cardiovascular mortality, hospitalizations, and urgent heart failure visits.

How Is The FAP Market Segmented?

The FAP market report offers a detailed analysis segmented across several dimensions, including treatment, diagnosis, patient age group, distribution channel, and end-user. Major treatment subsegments include medication, gene therapy, supportive care, pain management, and symptomatic treatment. Patient age grouping involves pediatric, adult, and geriatric categories. Distribution channels include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online and specialty pharmacies, and direct sales. The end-user segment comprises hospitals, specialty clinics, research institutes, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The FAP Market?

Among the regions analyzed, North America was the largest player in the FAP market as of 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region, offering numerous opportunities for market players.

