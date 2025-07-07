DermAlign Medical Aesthetics Now Offering Advanced PDO Thread Lifting by Specialist Ekata Rushi, PA-C

DermAlign Medical Aesthetics Logo Ekata Rushi

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DermAlign Medical Aesthetics is proud to announce the latest addition to its suite of non-surgical rejuvenation treatments: the PDO Thread Lift , expertly performed by certified specialist and founder, Ekata Rushi , PA-C. This cutting-edge treatment delivers natural, visible lifting results without the need for invasive surgery making it a top choice for clients seeking facial harmony, contouring, and rejuvenation with minimal downtime.Ekata Rushi, a nationally certified and highly experienced Physician Associate, brings her exceptional skill and aesthetic artistry to this innovative service. With years of clinical experience and a deep understanding of facial anatomy, Ekata has established herself as a trusted name in the medical aesthetics industry. Meet Ekata Rushi, PA-C and discover the expertise behind DermAlign’s growing successThe PDO Thread Lift is often referred to as the "30 Minute Lift", "Lunch Hour Lift", or "Nonsurgical Face Lift",due to its fast and effective results with little to no recovery time. This treatment uses dissolvable sutures (PDO threads) to instantly lift and tighten sagging skin while stimulating natural collagen production for longer-term rejuvenation.DermAlign offers PDO Thread Lifting for:• Instant Brow Lift• Neck Lift• Mid Face Lift• Lower Face Lift• Ponytail Lift• V Lift• Full Face PDO Thread Lift• And more ideal for complete facial balancing.“Our goal is to provide patients with advanced, safe, and natural-looking results that enhance their confidence,” said Ekata Rushi, PA-C. “PDO Thread Lifting is perfect for clients seeking fast, subtle, and effective facial rejuvenation without surgery.”Conveniently located in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA, DermAlign Medical Aesthetics invites new and returning patients to schedule a complimentary consultation and explore whether the PDO Thread Lift is right for them.About DermAlign Medical AestheticsDermAlign Medical Aesthetics is a boutique medspa committed to providing exceptional cosmetic care using the latest non-surgical technologies. With a strong emphasis on natural beauty, safety, and personalized service, DermAlign continues to be a leader in modern medical aesthetics.To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.DermAlignMedspa.com or Email: info@dermalignmedspa.com.

