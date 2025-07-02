The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

President Trump and House Republicans campaigned on an America First agenda that invests in America, prevents the largest tax hike in our history, secures our border, unleashes American energy, supports small businesses and families, and cuts wasteful Washington spending. With the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), Republicans across committees and branches of government have united to fulfill those promises.

The legislation delivers the largest tax cut for middle and working class Americans in history, and follows through on key promises President Trump and Republicans ran on, including no tax on tips and no tax on overtime. It also increases and cements the Child Tax Credit, supporting over 40 million families. Furthermore, 88 percent of all seniors who receive Social Security will not pay any tax on their benefits, implementing the largest tax break in history for our seniors. These provisions allow Americans to save more of the money they earned.

Meanwhile, OBBBA includes spending reforms that secure historic savings of over $1 trillion, incentivizes American manufacturing and investment, doubles small business expensing, and reduces trade barriers to allow American farmers to compete on a global scale. The historic pro-growth policies in OBBBA will create more American jobs and a robust, flourishing economy while returning common sense to fiscal policy and reducing the deficit over the next 10 years.

OBBBA also includes provisions to keep Americans safe by securing our border and protecting our homeland. To permanently secure our border, the legislation carries out the President’s mass deportation agenda; hires 10,000 new ICE agents, 5,000 new Customs officers, and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents; and finishes the border wall. To defend our nation, OBBBA ensures our military has the necessary resources to remain a lethal and ready fighting force, while also funding the Golden Dome missile defense system to protect America from threats.

Additionally, the legislation unleashes domestic energy production, lowering energy costs for hard working Americans. It supports our Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rescinds billions of taxpayer dollars funding the Green New Scam, promotes regulatory clarity, and increases permitting for domestic energy projects, shoring up our energy – and therefore national – security.

A vote against this bill is a vote for less money in your pockets, inflation, huge tax increases, open borders, energy dependence, runaway government spending, fewer jobs, and a weak economy. The American people deserve more – House Republicans are making good on our promises with one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in our history.

H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, sponsored by Chairman Jodey Arrington, incorporates President Trump’s America First agenda into one big, beautiful bill that includes legislation to deliver for Americans by cutting wasteful government spending, reducing burdensome regulations, providing tax cuts that support families and small businesses, supporting domestic energy production and security, and securing the border.

It’s time to finish strong, send the One Big Beautiful Bill to President Trump’s desk, and deliver for the American people. Let’s get this done!