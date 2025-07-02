CloudIBN: Empowering India's Digital Economy Through Proactive VAPT Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India’s digital economy races toward a projected value of $1 trillion by 2030, cybersecurity is emerging as the bedrock of sustainable digital growth. CloudIBN, India’s leading managed cloud and security solutions provider, announces the expansion of its advanced VAPT Services — purpose-built to empower businesses with proactive cyber resilience. This comprehensive Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) offering helps enterprises secure their infrastructure, maintain customer trust, and thrive in the dynamic digital landscape.Digital Transformation Demands Cyber MaturityIndia’s economy is being reshaped by e-commerce, digital payments, online education, healthcare technology, and cloud adoption across all sectors. With millions of transactions, data exchanges, and API calls occurring daily, any security lapse could have nationwide repercussions.Yet, cyber maturity in India is still catching up. According to NASSCOM, 67% of Indian SMBs are not adequately prepared for cybersecurity threats. This puts the digital economy at serious risk — from ransomware to business email compromise (BEC) attacks.Is Your Business Cyber-Ready? Claim a free 30-minute cyber posture evaluation with CloudIBN’s VAPT experts: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Are VA & PT Services and Why Are They Essential?VA & PT Services combine two key security practices:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Automated and manual techniques to detect known and emerging vulnerabilities.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Ethical hacking simulations to exploit weaknesses and assess real-world risk exposure.3. This dual approach offers a complete picture of an organization’s threat landscape, allowing proactive risk mitigation and evidence-based decision-making.CloudIBN's VA & PT Audit Services are trusted by leading banks, startups, retail chains, and government agencies to detect blind spots, reduce attack surfaces, and enhance customer data security.A Proactive Approach to VA&PTMost organizations opt for VAPT only after a breach or audit requirement. CloudIBN advocates a proactive approach where VAPT is treated as an ongoing investment in business continuity and trust.Key features of CloudIBN’s proactive VA&PT solutions include:1. Continuous Vulnerability Monitoring2. Automated Patch Validation Workflows3. Integration with Agile & DevOps Pipelines4. Predictive Threat Modeling5. Business Logic Testing Beyond Technical VulnerabilitiesGet a Sample VA&PT Report Today. Curious about what our VAPT audits uncover: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ How CloudIBN's VA & PT Services Empower the Digital EconomyCloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services have helped hundreds of Indian organizations:1. Safeguard Customer Trust – By securing payment systems, PII, and mobile apps.2. Accelerate Digital Transformation – By detecting flaws early in cloud migration or SaaS rollout.3. Achieve Regulatory Compliance – With DPDP Act, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and RBI norms.4. Prevent Costly Downtime – Through early detection of exploitable issues and real-time remediation support.Our clients have seen a 45% reduction in breach probability and 60% faster compliance readiness after integrating our VA&PT solutions into their security programs.Why Choose CloudIBN for VA & PT Services?With 26+ years of industry expertise, CloudIBN is a trusted VAPT partner known for:1. Certified Ethical Hackers – OSCP, CEH, CISSP-certified professionals.2. Industry-Specific Playbooks – Customized audits for BFSI, healthcare, retail, SaaS, and more.3. DevSecOps Integration – Security testing embedded into your CI/CD workflow.5. Action-Oriented Reports – Executive summaries, risk ratings, and guided remediation.6. End-to-End Coverage – From on-prem to multi-cloud environments.Secure Growth Starts with Proactive VAPT. As India continues its ambitious journey toward a digitally powered economy, organizations must rise to the challenge of data security, compliance, and operational resilience. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services empower you to stay one step ahead of evolving threats. Whether you're a startup scaling rapidly or an enterprise managing sensitive citizen data, our solutions provide the visibility, assurance, and proactive defense you need. Start securing your digital future now — because in the digital economy, cybersecurity isn’t just an IT function. It’s a business imperative.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

