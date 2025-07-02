Secure Personal Data, Ensure DPDP Compliance: CloudIBN’s VA&PT Expertise

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

Secure personal data and meet DPDP compliance standards with CloudIBN’s expert VA&PT services. Strengthen privacy and reduce risk for your organization.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the enforcement of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, organizations are now under heightened scrutiny to protect customer data. CloudIBN, a pioneer in cloud and cybersecurity services, reinforces its commitment to secure digital transformation by offering specialized VAPT Services that help Indian businesses prevent breaches, avoid penalties, and uphold the trust of millions of users.CloudIBN’s Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) offerings are purpose-built to help organizations secure personal data in accordance with the DPDP Act — India’s most significant data privacy regulation to date.Why Personal Data Protection is a Business ImperativeThe DPDP Act requires that all organizations handling personal data must:Collect and store data with consentImplement reasonable security measuresPrevent unauthorized access, leaks, or misuseNotify users and the Data Protection Board of any breachesEnable users to request data correction or deletionFailure to comply can result in penalties of up to ₹250 crore, reputational damage, and legal liabilities.CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services directly address these concerns, helping businesses protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of personal data through systematic risk discovery and mitigation.Not Sure If You’re Compliant? Book a Free Personal Data Security Assessment today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Are VA & PT Services & Why Are They Critical for DPDP?VA & PT Services combine automated vulnerability scanning with expert-led penetration testing to identify:Data exposure to web and mobile applicationsMisconfigured servers and insecure APIsUnprotected cloud storage systemsWeak or outdated authentication mechanismsPotential exploits that could result in data theft or system compromiseUnlike basic compliance checks, CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit Services simulate real-world attacks to identify not just what could go wrong — but how it would happen and what business impact it could cause.CloudIBN’s VAPT Approach: Securing Data Across the LifecycleCloudIBN ensures personal data security at every stage of its lifecycle with targeted VAPT interventions:1. Data Collection→ Validates input handling, consent enforcement, and secure data entry forms.2. Data Transmission→ Tests SSL/TLS encryption, detects vulnerabilities, and simulates man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks.3. Data Storage→ Assesses database security, access controls, and cloud configuration issues.4. Data Access→ Evaluates identity and access management (IAM) practices and tests for session hijacking risks.5. Data Deletion & Retention→ Reviews endpoint protection, log management, and adherence to data retention policies.DPDP-Specific Testing and ReportingCloudIBN ensures every VAPT report provides clear mapping to DPDP requirements:1. Security Gaps → Linked to “Reasonable Safeguards” obligations2. Risk Ratings → Help prioritize remediation based on DPDP fines risk3. Personal Data Paths → Track how sensitive data flows across your environment4. Audit-Ready Documentation → DPO-friendly formats for compliance teamsOur reports are built on legal defensibility and technical clarity.See How Your Industry Stacks Up. Request an industry-specific threat intelligence report: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Why Choose CloudIBN for Your DPDP VA&PT Needs1. 26+ Years of Cybersecurity Expertise2. Certified Ethical Hackers & Data Privacy Consultants3. Compliance-Grade Reporting4. Post-Assessment Remediation Support5. Support for Hybrid, On-Prem, and Cloud Environments6. Proven Track Record Across India’s Regulated Sectors7. We go beyond checkbox compliance to help you build true security maturity.With the DPDP Act now in motion, the stakes for data protection in India have never been higher. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services offer the clarity, control, and confidence organizations need to secure personal data and comply with India’s most important data privacy law. We don’t just test systems — we empower businesses to take charge of their digital ethics, compliance, and resilience. Protect personal data. Preserve your reputation. Partner with CloudIBN.Cybersecurity Services - https://www.cloudibn.com/cybersecurity-services/ About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.