The Sleep Studies Market Forecast to 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, and Strategic Teams

Sleep Studies Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025

What Factors Have Led To A Strong Rise In The Sleep Studies Market Size?

The steady climb in the sleep studies market size is largely attributed to the escalating prevalence of insomnia and sleep apnea, amplified healthcare expenditure, expanding diagnostic centers, escalating adoption of portable and wearable devices, and augmentation of wearable sleep tracking devices.

What Is The Projected Growth And Market Size Of Global Sleep Studies Market?

The sleep studies market size will exhibit robust growth in the immediate future, projected to augment to $8.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. Growth in the forecast period is primarily steered by the increasing penetration of wearable sleep monitoring devices, rising integration of AI for personalized treatment, budding developments in telemedicine for sleep studies, innovation in non-invasive diagnostic tools, and the surging demand for home-based sleep testing.

What Factors Will Propel The Growth Of The Sleep Studies Market Going Forward?

Rising prevalence of sleep disorders is expected to stoke the growth of the sleep studies market, moving forward. Sleep disorders are health concerns that disrupt a person's normal sleep patterns causing difficulties in falling asleep, maintaining sleep, or achieving restful sleep. Increasing screen time, which interrupts the body's natural sleep-wake cycle by suppressing melatonin production, is a primary driver behind sleep disorders. Sleep studies assist in diagnosing sleep disorders by monitoring brain activity, breathing, and body movements, providing vital insights for precise treatment and management.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sleep Studies Market?

Major companies operating in the sleep studies market include Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Itamar Medical Ltd., MedStar Health Inc., ResMed Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., Circle Health Group, Singular Sleep LLC, SleepMed Inc., Medtronic plc, BMC Medical Co. Ltd., BioSerenity Inc., Snap Diagnostics Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Medical Service Company, Omni Sleep Health, Millennium Sleep Lab, Midwest Sleep Services Inc., SOVA Health, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sleep Studies Market?

Companies at the forefront of the sleep studies market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as sleep diagnostics. These are tools aimed at bolstering the accuracy, efficiency, and comfort of patients when diagnosing sleep disorders. An instance of such advancement is the introduction of Polysomnography-as-a-Service PSG-as-a-Service solution by Onera Health Inc., a Netherlands-based medical technology company specializing in remote sleep diagnostics and monitoring solutions. This innovation enables clinical-grade sleep studies to be conducted at home.

How Is The Global Sleep Studies Market Segmented?

The scope of the sleep studies market is segmented in the following ways:

1 By Device Type: Polysomnography PSG Machines, Electroencephalography EEG, Electrocardiography EKG or ECG, Electromyogram EMG, Respiratory Inductive Plethysmography RIP Belt, Breathing Sensors, Video And Audio Monitoring

2 By Testing: Home Sleep Testing, In-Lab Testing

3 By Indication: Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Insomnia, Restless Leg Syndrome, Circadian Rhythm Sleeping Disorders, Narcolepsy, Rapid Eye Movement REM Sleeping Disorders, Periodic Limb Movement Disorders, Bruxism, Other Indications

4 By End-user: Hospitals, Clinics And Ambulatory Surgical Centers ASCs, Sleep Testing Centres, Home Care Settings, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-users

Which Regions Show Strong Growth In The Sleep Studies Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for sleep studies in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers extensive regional analysis, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

