DPDP Act Ready: CloudIBN’s Comprehensive VAPT Services for Indian Enterprises
Get DPDP Act ready with CloudIBN’s comprehensive VAPT services. Protect sensitive data and ensure compliance for Indian enterprises.MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act coming into force, Indian enterprises face an urgent need to secure personal data and ensure compliance with new regulatory mandates. CloudIBN, a trusted leader in cybersecurity, offers comprehensive VAPT Services designed to help organizations across industries become fully DPDP Act ready — safeguarding data, avoiding fines, and strengthening customer trust.
DPDP Act Compliance: A Complex Challenge
The DPDP Act imposes stringent requirements including:
1. Explicit consent for data processing
2. Secure data storage and processing practices
3. Timely breach notification protocols
4. Accountability and governance for data fiduciaries
5. Organizations must adopt a proactive and holistic approach to security, beyond mere policy statements.
How CloudIBN’s Comprehensive VA & PT Services Help
CloudIBN’s end-to-end Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) services empower businesses to:
1. Discover hidden vulnerabilities across applications, infrastructure, and cloud environments
2. Simulate real-world attacks tailored to Indian threat landscapes
3. Prioritize risks based on business impact and regulatory severity
4. Provide DPDP-aligned reporting for auditors and compliance teams
5. Guide effective remediation to close security gaps swiftly
Is Your Enterprise DPDP Ready? Book a detailed VA&PT readiness assessment : https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/
What Makes CloudIBN’s VAPT Comprehensive?
Multi-Vector Testing: Covers web applications, mobile apps, APIs, cloud environments, and endpoints for thorough coverage.
Customized Threat Simulations: Incorporates attacker techniques specific to the Indian threat landscape for realistic testing.
Continuous Monitoring & Reassessment: Provides regular vulnerability rescans and updates to stay ahead of emerging risks.
Business Context Risk Analysis: Aligns security findings with compliance and business priorities to focus on what matters most.
Post-Assessment Support: Offers remediation validation and ongoing advisory to ensure vulnerabilities are effectively addressed.
Why CloudIBN Is The Best Choice for Your DPDP VA&PT
Proven expertise with Indian regulatory frameworks
Skilled ethical hackers and security consultants
Robust methodology covering all IT layers
Detailed, compliance-focused reporting and documentation
Ongoing support for continuous security improvement
The DPDP Act marks a new era in Indian data privacy — one that demands more than checkboxes and superficial audits. CloudIBN’s comprehensive VAPT Audit Services provide the depth, rigor, and industry expertise Indian enterprises need to protect personal data, ensure compliance, and build lasting customer trust. Partner with CloudIBN to become DPDP ready — because data privacy is not just a requirement, it’s a competitive advantage.
About CloudIBN
Founded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide
