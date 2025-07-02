Hyperscale Data Center Market to Become a USD 585.0 Billion Industry by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

AMR Logo

The report offers detailed segmentation of the hyperscale data center market based on component, user type, enterprise size, end user, application, and region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market . In addition, need to improve the network operational efficiency positively affects the growth of the hyperscale data center market. On the contrary, high implementation costs of hyperscale data center solutions impede the market growth. However, increase in cloud dependence and industry 4.0 trends, are likely to provide lucrative prospects for hyperscale data center market expansion in the coming years.The global hyperscale data center market generated $59.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $585.0 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1406 Leading players of the global hyperscale data center market discussed in the research includeNlyte Software, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., SanDisk Corporation, Cavium, Inc., Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Ericsson, International Business Machines Corporation, and Intel Corporation.Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.6% from 2021 to 2030.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1406 Based on user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global hyperscale data center industry, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the enterprises segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on region, North America contributed the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.Buy this Complete Report at:On the basis of end user, the IT and Telecom segment dominated the overall hyperscale data center market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed as the enterprise adapts to a changed IT landscape in the rise of the digital economy. This trend will continue in 2021, as the world slowly defines the contours of the “next normal” in its battle with COVID-19. It is an enormous challenge, and an enormous opportunity, and digital infrastructure will be central to this transition.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1406 Similar Reports:About us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.