Skin Biopsy Market Outlook: Innovations Reshaping Healthcare

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global skin biopsy market was valued at $101.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $181.58 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.The growth of the skin biopsy market is expected to be driven by high potential in untapped, emerging markets, due to availability of improving healthcare infrastructure, increase in unmet healthcare needs, rise in prevalence of skin cancer cases, and surge in demand for advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, increase in prevalence of skin cancer cases is driving the growth of the market.Key Takeaways:The punch biopsy segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031 with a highest CAGR during the forecast period.The skin cancer segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Skin biopsy is an examination of skin cells which involves removal of cells and tissues from the skin or lesions and further observing it under microscope. Skin biopsy technique has a wide application in diagnosis of skin conditions such as melanoma, dermatitis, psoriasis, and other skin infections. These conditions can be diagnosed via biopsy such as punch biopsy, shave biopsy, wedge biopsy, incisional biopsy, and excisional biopsy. Thus, there is an increase in demand for skin biopsy in the healthcare sector especially in the dermatology field, which drives the growth of the market.Request Sample of the Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13800 In addition, skin biopsy market trends such as technological advances in the field of diagnosis are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. There has been a huge advancement in the healthcare sector, owing to an increase in research activities carried out by scientists and researchers in the field of diagnostics. Also, the key market players in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries are upgrading the existing skin biopsy product portfolio with some new innovations, which makes the diagnosis of skin conditions easier and more comfortable. Thus, propelling the growth of the skin biopsy market.Segmental Overview:By type:Shave biopsy: This is the most common type of skin biopsy, and it is used to remove a thin layer of skin.Punch biopsy: This type of biopsy is used to remove a small, round piece of skin.Excisional biopsy: This type of biopsy is used to remove a larger piece of skin, or an entire lesion.Incisional biopsy: This type of biopsy is used to remove a piece of tissue from a larger lesion.By device:Needle-based biopsy guns: These devices are used to take core biopsies, which are small, cylindrical samples of tissue.Biopsy curettes and punches: These devices are used to take shave and punch biopsies.Guidance systems: These devices are used to guide biopsy needles to the correct location in the skin.Biopsy forceps: These devices are used to hold and remove tissue samples.Biopsy needles: These devices are used to take core biopsies.By indication:Actinic keratosis: This is a precancerous skin condition that can be diagnosed with a skin biopsy.Dermatitis: This is a group of inflammatory skin conditions that can be diagnosed with a skin biopsy.Psoriasis: This is a chronic skin condition that can be diagnosed with a skin biopsy.Skin infection: This is an infection of the skin that can be diagnosed with a skin biopsy.Skin cancer: This is a type of cancer that can be diagnosed with a skin biopsy.By end user:Hospitals: Hospitals are the most common setting for skin biopsies.Clinics: Clinics are also a common setting for skin biopsies.Dermatologists’ offices: Dermatologists are physicians who specialize in skin diseases, and they often perform skin biopsies in their offices.Ambulatory surgical centers: Ambulatory surgical centers are outpatient facilities that perform surgery, including skin biopsies.By region:North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13800 Competitive Landscape:KAI Group, AccuTec, Inc.Becton, Dickinson and CompanyVernacare, Innovia MedicalJai Surgicals Ltd.Integra LifeSciencesParamount Surgimed LimitedWorld Precision InstrumentsCardinal Health Inc.Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication, and Technology:Cell Line and Membrane Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cell-line-and-membrane-market-A13858 Thyroid Ablation Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thyroid-ablation-devices-market-A13571 Hydrocephalus Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrocephalus-market-A14991 About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 