Peanut Oil Market is set to witness a growth rate of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032 | AMR

The market expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in consumer awareness of its health benefits, including heart health & antioxidant properties

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peanut oil market size was valued at $10,099.80 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $15,684.70 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.As the cost of living continues to rise, consumer lifestyles are evolving leading to a noticeable trend toward hosting and dining at home rather than going out. This shift is playing a key role in increasing the demand for peanut oil. Peanut oil is gaining popularity not only for its convenience in home cooking but also for its nutritional benefits. Rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, it is considered a healthier alternative to some other cooking oils. Its mild flavor and high smoke point make it a versatile option for a wide range of cooking methods, including frying, roasting, and sauteing. Moreover, as more consumers lean toward natural, minimally processed food options, peanut oil fits well with these preferences further supporting its growth in the market. Its adaptability across various cuisines and its health-conscious profile are key factors driving the continued expansion of the peanut oil market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3737 The increasing consumer preference for healthier cooking oils, driven by a growing awareness of nutritional benefits, serves as a significant driver for the peanut oil market. Additionally, the expanding application of peanut oil in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries presents a promising opportunity for market growth, as the demand for versatile and natural ingredients continues to rise.Peanut oil, known for its rich flavor and high smoke point, has been a culinary favorite for ages, adding a distinct nutty flavor to both sweet and savory meals around the world. It's amazing adaptability stands through in a variety of culinary ways, from deep frying to stir-frying, baking to sautéing, giving consistently tasty and crispy results. Peanut oil's neutral flavor blends nicely into meals of various cultural backgrounds as culinary preferences appreciate multiple global flavors. Its use in baking, sautéing, roasting, and salad dressings broadens its culinary appeal even further. Its use in marinades and dipping sauces is noteworthy, since it improves the overall flavor of a wide variety of dishes. Peanut oil remains a treasured and necessary ingredient in Asian cuisines such as Chinese, Thai, and Indian meals. Notably, peanut oil finds an easy home in Asian cuisines, playing a prominent role in dishes from Chinese, Thai, and Indian culinary traditions. As a result, the journey of peanut oil through the centuries continues, adding its distinct touch to kitchens around the globe, creating culinary masterpieces that stand the test of time.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peanut-oil-market/purchase-options The peanut oil market is segmented on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into refined and unrefined. By application, the market is divided into cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals and others. By distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, independent retail, business-to-business and online stores. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and rest of Latin America) and MEA (GCC, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA).Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The demand for peanut oil in Asia-Pacific is rising with the increase in the preference for a healthy lifestyle along with the growth in health concerns, production, e-commerce, and online grocery shopping, which has made it easier for consumers to access a wider range of peanut oil.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3737 Leading Market Players: -Olam InternationalCHS Inc.Cargill, IncWilmar International LimitedArcher Daniels MidlandPatanjali Ayurvedic Limited IncorporatedMother DairyHain CelestialBettcher Industries, Inc.porationCOFCO CorporationThe report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. 