Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast 2025–2030

The growth of the global epigenetics market is attributed to increase in oncology cases, surge of other chronic diseases and its rising application for non-oncology applications.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the latest report published by Allied Market Research, the global market for epigenetics is estimated to value at $4.1 billion by 2030. The market generated revenue of $1.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth with 14.8% CAGR from 2021 to 2030.Factors influencing the growth of the market:The global epigenetics market is driven by factors such as surging number of R & D activities, increase in genome mapping programs, growth in prevalence of cancer, and latest technological advancements associated with epigenetics. However, lack of skilled professionals and standardization concerns over epigenetics-derived diagnostics restrain the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, numerous growth prospects in the emerging economies are expected to provide ample growth opportunities to the key players in the industry.Request Sample of the Report on- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/846 The growth of the global epigenetics market is attributed to increase in oncology cases, surge of other chronic diseases and its rising application for non-oncology applications. Moreover, increase in R & D for epigenetics is expected to further drive the market growth during the forecast period.Rise in cancer prevalence; increase in funding & aids for R&D activities; rise in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, & biotechnology companies for epigenetics studies; and increase in application of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases majorly drives the market growth. In addition, various product launch, collaborations, and other developmental strategies among key players further drive the market.For instance, in September 2021, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm investigating possible new medications for patients with sarcomas, pediatric malignancies, and other hematologic and solid tumors, announced a research collaboration with Fox Chase Cancer Center's Cancer Epigenetics Institute. The study is expected to aid in identification of additional indications and possible biomarkers for Salariu’s flagship medication candidate, seclidemstat. Thus, such research activities contribute toward growth of the market. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals are factors that impede the market growth. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities to the market players.Connect to our Analyst- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/846 The oncology segment to grab the lion’s share by 2030In terms of application, the oncology segment accounted for the highest share of more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2020. The growing prevalence of cancer across the world accelerates the growth of the segment. However, the non-oncology segment would cite the fastest growth with 15.3% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to surge in chronic diseases specifically metabolic and cardiac disorders.North America generated the major share in 2020According to the regional analysis, the North America region acquired the major market share in 2020, due to presence of frontrunners and speedy adoption of advanced technologies across the region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth with 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to surge in healthcare investment and surge in R & D activities across the region.For Procurement Information - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/846 Leading Market Players:Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Hologic Inc.Active Motif, Inc.Illumina Inc.Agilent Technologies, Inc.Merck MilliporeQIAGEN N.V.Zymo ResearchPerkinElmer, Inc.Abcam Plc.Comprehensive Healthcare Industry Research Studies:Medical Implant Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-implants-market Medical Device Packaging Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-device-packaging-market Mechanical Ventilators Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mechanical-ventilators-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.