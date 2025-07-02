Cairns Auto Works Launches Same-Day Roadworthy Certificates—A First for Cairns Drivers

Local mechanic shop Cairns Auto Works now offers same-day roadworthy certificates, streamlining safety checks for vehicle owners in Cairns.

In a game-changing move for local motorists, Cairns Auto Works is now offering same-day roadworthy certificates — making it the first workshop in Cairns to introduce this service. Locals can now get back on the road faster with a professional inspection completed and certified within the same day.

Owned and operated by trusted cairns mechanics Ilja and Randy, Cairns Auto Works has built its reputation on speed, reliability, and transparency. Located at 240 Severin Street, the shop is highly rated across Cairns and trusted by over 200 customers for mechanical repairs, servicing, and compliance checks.

“We’re proud to be the first in Cairns to offer this convenience for busy drivers,” said Ilja, co-owner of Cairns Auto Works. “If your vehicle passes inspection, you’ll walk out with a valid roadworthy certificate that same day — no delays.”

A roadworthy certificate (RWC) is required when selling a vehicle, transferring registration, or re-registering an unregistered vehicle in Queensland. The Cairns Auto Works team ensures a thorough and fully compliant inspection, covering:

· Brakes, tyres, and suspension

· Steering components and safety systems

· Lights, windscreens, and mirrors

· Structural integrity and vehicle body condition

If your vehicle requires repairs before passing, the team offers clear advice and fast turnaround options to get you back on the road safely.

Cairns Auto Works also provides roadworthy certificates for motorcycles, ensuring two-wheelers meet all Queensland safety standards.

Cairns Auto Works offers inspection bookings Monday to Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm, with Saturday appointments available by request. Most inspections are completed within an hour.

To book a same-day roadworthy certificate, contact:

Ilja – 0415 690 566

Randy – 0432 284 886

info@cairnsautoworks.com.au

www.cairnsautoworks.com.au

About Cairns Auto Works

Cairns Auto Works is a locally owned and operated mechanical workshop providing car servicing, repairs, air conditioning, brake work, auto electrical services, and now — same-day roadworthy certificates. With a customer-first approach and fully licensed mechanics, the team prides itself on helping Cairns drivers stay safe and compliant.

Legal Disclaimer:

