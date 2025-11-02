Submit Release
News Search

There were 246 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,568 in the last 365 days.

Houzeo Unveils ‘Collections’ to Streamline Home Searches for New York Buyers

With Houzeo’s newest upgrade, homebuyers in New York can group their favorite homes into customized lists and manage them efficiently in real time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houzeo, America's best home buying app, has released Collections—a new addition to its Favorites feature. This upgrade lets buyers organize and manage saved properties right from their smartphones.

With an extensive number of houses for sale in New York, buyers feel the constant pressure of losing out on the good ones. This is where Collections is useful in helping buyers declutter by letting them sort and group listings by neighborhood, property style, or any other preference.

With Collections, users can create and manage separate lists under Favorites—for example, one list for the new construction New York City homes for sale, another for lakefront properties, or a list dedicated to NYC condos. This personalized system helps buyers keep track of top picks for easy comparison.

Competitive markets such as the Rhinebeck housing market demand quick precision from buyers when it comes to making decisions. Collections is one such enhancement that assists buyers in organizing their home buying process for faster results.

Houzeo has advanced search tools, high-quality photographs, map-based filters, and detailed listings to make home shopping easy for users. Buyers have easy access to listings where they can shortlist their favorite properties, schedule tours, and submit offers for them via Houzeo’s mobile app.

Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

Jai Chavan
Houzeo
+1 844-448-0110
support@houzeo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Houzeo Unveils ‘Collections’ to Streamline Home Searches for New York Buyers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more