Environmental Monitoring Market Expected to Hit USD 43.48 Billion by 2030, Registers Steady 8.2% CAGR

Environmental Monitoring Market Size

Growing need for resource efficiency, health concerns from pollution, and eco-friendly industries boost global environmental monitoring market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global environmental monitoring market generated $19.89 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $43.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Environmental monitoring involves the evaluation of the quality of the environment to control the risk of pollution. The primary goal of environment monitoring system is to monitors different environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, airflow, smoke, and to keep a detail record of these factors with a live video streaming using a high-quality camera. Furthermore, environmental monitoring market helps in gaining live information about present harmful pollutant discharge in the environment and to minimize this harmful pollutant by taking various precautions.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 281 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1122 Numerous benefits associated with environment monitoring, such as preventing occupational diseases, improving the company's public image and reducing environmental pollution, are the lucrative factors that boost the growth of the environmental monitoring market size. In addition, rise in health concern and increase in deaths due to rise in pollution levels and surge in the need for better resource management drive the growth of the market.In addition, ongoing installation of environmental monitoring sensors and development of environmentally friendly industries propels the growth of the market. However, high product costs and slow implementation of pollution control reforms in emerging countries are expected to impede the environmental monitoring market growth. Furthermore, rise in participation and investments by businesses for deployment of pollution monitoring is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in future.Covid-19 Scenario:1. The adoption of environmental monitoring platforms in the healthcare industry increased as it provides several benefits such as saving money and excellent quality of care to patients by reducing the risk of healthcare-associated infections.2. The private sector used environmental monitoring technologies to understand the risks in their facilities and take vital actions such as human testing and contact tracing to lower down the possibility of the Covid-19 infection. This, in turn, drives the growth of the market during the pandemic.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/environmental-monitoring-market/purchase-options The rise in the need for efficient natural resource management increased health concerns due to the rise in pollution levels, and the development of environment-friendly industries drive the growth of the global environmental monitoring market. However, the slow speed of implementation of pollution control reforms in emerging countries restrains market growth. On the other hand, an increase in investments by businesses for the deployment of pollution monitoring solutions creates new opportunities in the coming years.The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and environmental monitoring market trends. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global environmental monitoring market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global environmental monitoring market based on component, product type, sampling method, application, and region.Based on component, the particulate detection segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the biological detection segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2030.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1122 Based on application, the air pollution monitoring segment accounting for the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global environmental monitoring market and is projected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the water pollution monitoring segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2030.Depending on product type, the environmental monitoring sensors segment dominated the environmental monitoring market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend in the upcoming years. This is attributed to increasing public awareness about the health implications and need for monitoring indoor environmental pollution. However, the wearable environmental monitors segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of wearable environmental monitoring technology among the people as it offer several benefits such as monitoring environmental pollutants and detecting biomarkers for medical conditions.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global environmental monitoring market analyzed in the research include 3M, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric, Siemens AG, Merck KGaA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1122 Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Report:1. Green Technology and Sustainability Market 2. E-Waste Management Market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.