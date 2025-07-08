First Texas agency to offer AEO doubles down with upgraded solutions for visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and more.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Return On Now, a leading digital marketing consultancy based in Austin, proudly announces the release of its newly enhanced Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) service packages. These upgrades reflect the rapid evolution of AI-driven search and the growing need for brands to adapt their digital presence beyond traditional SEO.

Return On Now was the first agency in Texas to offer dedicated AEO services back in 2024—well before the AI search revolution took hold. Today’s updated packages are designed to help forward-thinking businesses increase visibility, credibility, and conversions across AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and other answer engines.

“AEO isn’t just the future—it’s already reshaping how people discover and evaluate businesses,” said Tommy Landry, founder and lead strategist at Return On Now. “With these revamped packages, we’re giving businesses the tools to thrive in a world where structured content, reputation, and expertise determine whether they show up (or disappear entirely) in AI-generated answers.”

The new AEO service tiers include:

•Foundation AEO – For businesses starting to transition into AI-discovery readiness

•Strategic AEO – Deeper audits, optimization roadmaps, and guidance on notability, structure, and citations

•Authority AEO – A comprehensive AEO strategy built to dominate answer engines, combining technical enhancements, citation strategies, and thought leadership positioning

Each package aligns with Return On Now’s proprietary N-E-E-A-T-T audit methodology, ensuring visibility across both search engines and AI tools through structured, credible, and brand-aligned content.

About Return On Now

Founded by industry veteran Tommy Landry, Return On Now helps companies improve online visibility through SEO, AEO, and AI-enhanced marketing strategy. The firm is known for pioneering processes that integrate human expertise with AI-driven insights.

