Aussie-Invented Happy Hair Brush Becomes Global Parenting Game-Changer in Fight Against Tangled Hair Tears

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hairbrush invented by an Australian mother-daughter duo is gaining global attention as a practical solution to one of parenting’s most persistent struggles: detangling children’s hair without tears. The Happy Hair Brush, developed by Sydney-based Jen Harwood and inspired by her experience with her daughter Rose, is now being used by thousands of families around the world.

Initially created in 2018 after daily hair-brushing battles, the Happy Hair Brush combines five brush and comb designs into one tool. Its structure incorporates a blend of boar bristles and nylon pins to detangle knots while being gentle on sensitive scalps. Designed for use on wet or dry hair and suitable for all hair types, the brush was built to address both resistance to brushing and the challenge of managing thick or textured hair.

What began as a local solution has grown into a broader parenting aid. The brush is now used not only for children, but also by adults, people with sensory sensitivities, and even for grooming pets. Its impact has been especially noted by families with neurodivergent children, where standard brushes often exacerbate sensory discomfort. Happy Hair Brush operates from Sydney and remains 100% Australian-owned and managed. The company has shipped brushes across Australia and internationally, with over 6,000 verified reviews and a customer satisfaction rating of 4.9 out of 5.

Founded by Harwood, an experienced business coach and public speaker, the company also emphasises social responsibility. To date, more than 10,000 brushes have been donated to families and individuals in need through community programs and partnerships with charitable organisations.

What distinguishes the brush is not only its design but the community-driven approach of its leadership. The Happy Hair Brush team, made up largely of working mothers, continues to innovate in response to customer needs, expanding its offerings to include mini brushes, accessories, and a new line of hair care products.

This April, Sydney mother and entrepreneur Jen Harwood was named Global Entrepreneur of the Year at the Women Changing the World Summit in London. Presented by the Duchess of York, the award recognised her work in transforming an everyday parenting task — hair brushing — into a tool for emotional empowerment and cultural change.

