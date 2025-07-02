EBC Financial Group Deepens Community Bonds with Donations to Klong Toey Foundation for Slum Child Care

EBC Financial Group employees share smiles and meaningful moments with children at the Foundation for Slum Child Care in Klong Toey, following a day of donations and shared meals.

Through meals, supplies, and meaningful engagement, EBC Financial Group strengthens its mission of growing together with society.

THAILAND, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its mission to foster a more compassionate and inclusive society, EBC Financial Group (EBC) donated essential supplies and provided meals to children at the Foundation for Slum Child Care (Baan Som Wai) in the Klong Toey community on June 28, 2025. This initiative reflects EBC’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility and its goal of creating long-term, positive change in the lives of underprivileged children in Bangkok, where an estimated 1.5 million people—nearly 30% of the city’s population—live in informal settlements or slum communities, with Klong Toey being the largest and most densely populated.

EBC Financial Group Joins in Building a Better Social Foundation

This outreach forms part of EBC Financial Group’s ongoing social responsibility efforts to share happiness and support the wellbeing of infants aged 3 months to 5 years under the care of the Foundation. Located in one of Bangkok’s largest and most densely populated slum communities, Klong Toey is home to many low-income families grappling with economic hardship, social instability, and drug-related challenges.

EBC’s Thailand team worked together to provide essential supplies such as eggs, fruits, ATK test kits, soy sauce, seasonings, tissue paper, alcohol sanitizer, and monetary contributions to fund dinner for more than 55 children. These donations are vital for ensuring proper nutrition, hygiene, and care during the early stages of the children’s development.

Heartfelt Appreciation from the Foundation

Arisa Wongcharoenyong, Head Caregiver at the Infant Care Center of the Foundation for Slum Child Care, expressed her gratitude to EBC Financial Group for their contributions. She also acknowledged the Foundation’s recent milestone—its 44th anniversary, celebrated on June 22, 2025.

The Foundation serves as a second home for children born and raised in the Klong Toey community, offering essential physical and emotional care in an environment where neglect and hardship are prevalent. Operating as a day care center for families facing difficulties, the Foundation eases the burden of childcare for struggling parents. The donated supplies significantly support the staff in carrying out their mission.

“In a world that feels complex and challenging, the Foundation for Slum Child Care remains a warm and safe second home for the children. On behalf of the Foundation, I sincerely thank EBC Financial Group for bringing love and easing our burdens. This support is not only about the supplies, but also a great encouragement for the children and our entire team. I wish all EBC employees good health and much happiness,” said Arisa.

More Than a Broker: EBC Financial Group Stands Alongside Thai Society

As a global financial broker offering comprehensive services, EBC Financial Group is driven not only by business goals but by commitment to delivering value to society. Over the years, EBC has consistently supported various CSR initiatives—ranging from education to community aid—partnering with charitable organizations to reach vulnerable populations and provide meaningful opportunities to improve their quality of life.

This initiative showcases EBC’s role as a private-sector leader committed to taking meaningful action that addresses real community needs. By working closely with local partners, EBC strives to deliver outcomes that are both lasting and impactful. The company believes that giving back through intentional, values-driven action is essential to shaping a better future—and hopes to inspire other businesses to help advance Thai society in tangible ways.

For more information about EBC Financial Group’s ESG initiatives, please visit: www.ebc.com/ESG

###

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London’s esteemed financial district, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access a wide range of global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, shares, and indices.

Recognised with multiple awards, EBC is committed to upholding ethical standards and these subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

As the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC provides specialised services across Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Through its partnership with United to Beat Malaria, the company contributes to global health initiatives. EBC also supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, helping to demystify economics and its application to major societal challenges, fostering greater public understanding and dialogue.

https://www.ebc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.