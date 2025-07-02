Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion And Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The substantial growth of the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market size was evident in recent years. The market size will exponentially grow from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.57 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, rising awareness about kidney disorders, increasing incidence of end-stage renal disease, increasing investment in research and development, and a rising geriatric population.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Size?

Significant growth is predicted in the future for the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market. The market size will surge to a massive $2.09 billion by 2029—a CAGR of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period will be driven by a proliferating number of clinical trials, enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing availability and accessibility of immunosuppressive drugs, and a rising demand for custom therapeutic interventions.

On the horizon, advancements in genetic research, the integration of precision medicine, technological innovations in diagnostic tools, developments in immunosuppressive drug formulations, and advancements in biomarker identification will radically transform the market landscape.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market?

Kidney diseases are poised to significantly affect the growth of the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market. High blood sugar levels over time can damage the filtering units of the kidneys leading to diabetic nephropathy. Subsequently, an upsurge in kidney diseases is experienced, majorly due to diabetes.

Such diseases impair the kidneys' function and structure, affecting their ability to filter waste, balance fluids and regulate essential body functions. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australian government agency, reported that chronic kidney disease CKD mortality rates experienced a year-on-year increase in both 2021 and 2022—increasing by 4.2% and 6.2%, respectively. Therefore, it is clear that the rising prevalence of kidney diseases is driving the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market size.

Who Are the Key Players in Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market?

The focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market is primarily driven by major companies such as Pfizer Inc., Merck And Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Astellas Pharma Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Mallinckrodt ARD LLC, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Travere Therapeutics Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc., Complexa Inc., Certa Therapeutics, Delta 4 GmbH, Dimerix Limited, Goldfinch Bio Inc., Oraxion Therapeutics Inc., Variant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market?

Companies are focusing on developing innovative therapies such as non-immunosuppressive oral medication to better patient outcomes and mitigate treatment side effects. For instance, Travere Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for its supplemental New Drug Application sNDA for FILSPARI sparsentan in May 2025. This drug, a first-in-class therapy, reduces proteinuria in conditions such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis by blocking both the endothelin type A receptor ETAR and the angiotensin II type 1 receptor AT1R. It offers improved kidney protection while maintaining a strong safety profile.

How Is the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market Segmented?

The market report segments the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market as follows:

1 By Disease Type: Primary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis, Secondary Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis

2 By Treatment: Drug Therapy, Dialysis, Kidney Transplant, Other Treatments

3 By Drug Class: Immunosuppressants, Angiotensin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids

4 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

5 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

The report further breaks down the primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and secondary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis into different detailed sub-segments.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Market?

North America was the largest region in the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth during the forecast period.

