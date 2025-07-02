CloudIBN Answers India’s Call for Robust Cybersecurity with VA&PT Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era marked by escalating cyber threats and stringent data protection laws, CloudIBN proudly announces its comprehensive VAPT Services (Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing) designed to fortify India’s digital ecosystem. With a mission to proactively defend critical IT infrastructures, CloudIBN is at the forefront of delivering enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that address the growing demand for reliable, scalable, and compliant security frameworks.Why VA & PT Services Matter Now More Than EverIndia's digital transformation has been nothing short of revolutionary. However, this surge in technology adoption has brought with it an equally rapid rise in cyber vulnerabilities. Organisations—whether startups, enterprises, or public institutions—are now top targets for cybercriminals. The VA & PT Services offered by CloudIBN stand as the first line of defense, delivering actionable insights and risk mitigation strategies that go beyond surface-level scans.“Cybersecurity is not an option anymore; it's a mandate. Our VA & PT Services empower businesses to discover hidden vulnerabilities, test system integrity, and ensure compliance with India’s evolving data protection landscape,” said Ajay Mehta , Chief Executive Officer, CloudIBN.What Are VA & PT Services and How Do They Work?VA & PT Services combine two key methodologies:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA): A systematic scan of IT assets to detect known vulnerabilities.2. Penetration Testing (PT): Ethical hacking techniques to simulate real-world attacks and test the strength of an organization’s defenses.CloudIBN utilizes industry-standard tools and customized scripts to offer detailed reporting and prioritized risk remediation. With real-time dashboards, vulnerability lifecycle management, and expert support, CloudIBN ensures clients gain complete visibility into their threat landscape.Key Features of CloudIBN’s VA & PT Services1. Comprehensive Network & Application Testing2. Cloud Security Audits3. IoT & Endpoint Vulnerability Checks4. Regular Security Posture Reports5. Custom Compliance Mapping (ISO, GDPR, PCI-DSS, and India’s DPDP Act)Ready to secure your digital assets? Contact CloudIBN’s Cybersecurity Experts today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ The Power Behind CloudIBN’s VA & PT Audit ServicesAs a leader in managed security services, CloudIBN brings over two decades of IT experience to the table. The company’s VA & PT Audit Services go beyond technical scans—they include compliance assessment, business impact analysis, and remediation advisory.“Our goal is to not just identify risks but to build cybersecurity maturity across the organization,” noted [Name], Lead VAPT Consultant at CloudIBN. “We ensure your defenses evolve faster than threats.”Serving Industries Across the BoardCloudIBN’s VAPT Services are tailored for a variety of industries:1. Banking and Financial Services: Secure transactions and ensure RBI compliance.2. Healthcare: Protect patient records and align with HIPAA & DPDP mandates.3. E-commerce: Prevent data breaches and maintain PCI-DSS adherence.4. Government & Public Sector: Shield sensitive data and citizen records from cyber espionage.Protect your organization now. Visit our website to learn more or call us to get started: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-india/ Why CloudIBN is the Right Cybersecurity Partner for India1. Proven Track Record: Secured over 500+ clients globally.2. Expertise in Indian Regulations: Deep understanding of the DPDP Act and sectoral guidelines.3. 24/7 Security Monitoring: Round-the-clock threat detection and mitigation.4. Custom Solutions: VAPT packages tailored for SMBs, enterprises, and government agencies.CloudIBN operates with a proactive mindset—identifying gaps before attackers can exploit them. The company’s continuous investment in research, tools, and training ensures clients are always one step ahead in the cyber battlefield.In today’s digital economy, a breach can cost more than just money, it can damage reputations, customer trust, and regulatory standing. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services offer the assurance, agility, and action businesses need to stay secure and compliant in a dynamic threat landscape. Choose CloudIBN—India’s trusted cybersecurity partner for real-world protection in a hyperconnected world.Related ServicesCybersecurity ServicesAbout CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specialises in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

