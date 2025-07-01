Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward – July 2025 Governor’s Message

Posted on Jul 1, 2025 in Main

Summer offers exciting opportunities for connection within the community. Recently, we unveiled the Ala Moana walkway, which provides a new pedestrian bridge linking Ward Village to Ala Moana Regional Park, allowing people to traverse safely between the busy Kakaako area and the nearby beach park.

In June, we also celebrated Pride Month by raising pride flags at the Hawai‘i State Capitol for the first time. Aloha is meant to be embraced by everyone without exclusion. We were honored to spread the aloha throughout all our communities in celebration of the month.

The work and research dedicated to making Hawai‘i’s communities safer from future wildfires is far from over, but we are eager to welcome Dori Booth as Hawai‘i’s first State Fire Marshal in nearly 46 years. Her expertise will guide us in our ongoing efforts to protect against wildfires and we are grateful to have her lead us in this important work.

We are also are excited to welcome our summer interns across various offices, including Communications, Housing, the Office of Homelessness and Housing Solutions and Constituent Services. It is wonderful to have new energy in our offices and we cannot wait to see what bright endeavors they will pursue in the Office of the Governor and beyond.

As we move forward, let’s continue to celebrate our achievements and remain dedicated to our ongoing work to pursue kindness and caring, and cultivate a thriving environment that benefits all of Hawai‘i.

Mahalo,