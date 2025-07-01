Hawaiʻi Green Business Program Recognizes Businesses Commitment to Energy

Posted on Jul 1, 2025 in Main

Governor Green, HSEO Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick and Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer Ernie Lau pose for a photo with some of the award recipients.

The Hawaiʻi Green Business Program recognized 45 Hawai‘i businesses, offices and events on June 27 for their commitment to energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, pollution prevention and community involvement as well as cultural and natural resource preservation.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., recognized the award recipients representing six different islands at the annual awards ceremony, which was hosted for the first time at the historic Washington Place.

Governor Green praised awardees for their commitment to sustain the ecological, cultural and economic health of Hawaiʻi, saying, “At a time when environmental protections are being repealed at the federal level, Hawaiʻi will not falter in its commitment to a more resilient, clean economy. The businesses and organizations we recognize today honor a statewide commitment to malama ʻāina — to steward our precious natural resources for future generations.”

The Hawaiʻi Green Business Awards emphasize energy efficiency as a key solution in accelerating Hawaiʻi’s transition to renewable energy. In just one year, the energy efficiency measures of the 2024/2025 awardees resulted in 38.8 million gallons of water saved, 6.5 million kWh of electricity saved, 22.7 tons of green waste diverted, 12,372 tons of waste recycled, 119,110 therms of gas saved, (1 therm = 100,000 BTUs), 6,725 metric tons of CO2 equivalent for electricity kWh reduced and 945 metric tons of CO2 equivalent for gas reduced. These efforts contributed to a substantial positive impact on the environment.