SFCA Art in Public Places Collection Database is Now Online

By Mamiko Carroll DAGS’ attached agency, the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA), has a new SFCA Art in Public Places Collection database online. With one click, […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.