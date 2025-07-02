Submit Release
From Confusion to Confidence: Navigating Crypto and Scams During Internet Safety Month

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s been a lot of talk about crypto—some say it’s the future of money, others call it a fad, and most of us just find it confusing. But at its core, crypto is simple: it’s a digital asset that you can own, send, or save. It's faster, more secure, and doesn't rely on middlemen–think of it like sending an email instead of sending a letter through the mail. Like any online tool, it comes with risks, including scams. But with smart habits, crypto can be used safely.

Just in time for Internet Safety Month, Ali Tager from the non-profit National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) shares how you can stay safe online, avoid financial scams, and better understand what crypto is and whether it has a place in your life.

For more information, please visit https://www.NCA.org.

