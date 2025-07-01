Arizona Gynecology Consultants and Gynecology Today Announce Merger to Expand Women's Health Care Across the Valley

Exterior of the Arizona Gynecology Consultants clinic, one of several Valley locations offering advanced women’s health and surgical care. Dr. Kelly Roy, CEO of Arizona Gynecology Consultants, shares her vision on the merger with Gynecology Today and the future of women’s health care in Arizona. Dr. Alexandra Kidd, founder of Gynecology Today, announces the practice’s 10-year milestone and its strategic merger with Arizona Gynecology Consultants. Exterior of Arizona Gynecology Consultants' Mesa clinic, one of several Valley locations offering advanced women’s health and surgical care.

Two trusted practices unite to improve women's health care access, from routine exams to robotic surgery, throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

This merger strengthens our unique gynecology-only model and expands access to expert care for women throughout the Phoenix area and rural communities.” — Dr. Kelly Roy, CEO, Arizona Gynecology Consultants

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting new development for women’s health care in Arizona, Arizona Gynecology Consultants (AGC) and Gynecology Today have officially merged to form a stronger, more comprehensive practice dedicated to advancing women’s health across the Valley. By combining resources, expertise, and teams, the merger enhances the ability of both practices to offer patients expanded services, additional specialized care, and more strategic locations for greater convenience.

A Vision for Advancing Women's Health

The merger brings together two highly respected practices that share a common commitment to improving women’s health. Both AGC and Gynecology Today have a rich history of providing high-quality care, and their shared vision to advance women’s health in Arizona has paved the way for this exciting new chapter.

Dr. Kelly Roy

“Arizona Gynecology Consultants is proud to announce the merger between Dr. Kidd and her group at Gynecology Today with our family of fellowship trained gynecologic surgeons and Advanced Practice Providers. She and her team are highly regarded in Scottsdale and her practice philosophy aligns with our vision and mission at Arizona Gynecology Consultants. Dr. Kidd and her team will continue to deliver the exceptional care they have always provided to their patients and will have the added services of an expanded network with experience navigating a challenging health care environment. This merger strengthens our unique model for gynecology-only medical practice support for providers and pathways for care for patients in our gynecologic private practice settings and partner surgical sites across the Phoenix area and rural communities.”

– Dr. Kelly Roy, CEO, Arizona Gynecology Consultants

Expanding Services, Improving Access

The merger will allow the newly formed group (DBA) Arizona Gynecology Consultants to offer enhanced services, including hormone therapy, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, pelvic ultrasound, and specialized care for conditions such as pelvic pain, fibroids, endometriosis, and abnormal pap smears. Additionally, both practices are known for their exceptional care in managing menopause, fertility, and routine well-woman visits.

Dr. Alexandra Kidd

“As Gynecology Today celebrates its 10th anniversary in the Valley of the Sun, I am happy to announce our merger with Arizona Gynecology Consultants! This merger brings ever more strength to our mission of bringing the highest quality of health care to women from office visits to robotic surgery. Gynecology Today shall complement the depth and breadth of gyn practice that Dr. Roy and her team have cultivated at Arizona Gynecology Consultants. Patients will have increased access to multiple surgeons and to a vast number of Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners. The Gynecology Today team and I shall continue to practice here in Scottsdale and look forward to seeing all our lovely patients and welcoming ever more!”

– Dr. Alexandra Kidd, Arizona Gynecology Consultants

Strengthened Leadership, Synergistic Care

Dr. Kidd, who founded Gynecology Today, brings over two decades of experience in women's health and is passionate about offering state-of-the-art care, including hormone pellet therapy and advanced surgical techniques. Her leadership in the merger will provide patients with access to a wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Dr. Roy, founder of Arizona Gynecology Consultants, is a recognized leader in surgical gynecology and advanced laparoscopic techniques. With more than 24 years of teaching and surgical experience, Dr. Roy has also been a consultant to the medical device industry, making her a key figure in advancing the field of gynecology.

Commitment to Patient Care

Together, both practices bring decades of expertise to the new venture, allowing for an even greater focus on improving patients' experiences. From routine well-woman exams to complex surgeries, the merger strengthens the commitment to providing the highest level of care and support for women at every stage of life.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunities this merger brings. The timing was perfect, and we are confident this partnership will have a lasting positive impact on the women’s health community," said Thomas Hill Director of Marketing & Outreach for AGC.

About Arizona Gynecology Consultants

Founded in 2004, Arizona Gynecology Consultants has built a reputation for providing exceptional care with a personalized approach to women’s health. With clinics throughout the Valley including Paradise Valley, Biltmore, Mesa as well as North and South Phoenix, AGC specializes in advanced surgical gynecology and offers a comprehensive range of services, including minimally invasive procedures, fertility treatments, and menopause management. AGC also houses its very own Ambulatory Surgery Center (Gynesurgical).

About Gynecology Today

Founded by Dr. Alexandra Kidd, Gynecology Today is committed to offering state-of-the-art gynecological care. With a focus on hormone therapy, robotic and laparoscopic surgery, and specialized care for conditions such as endometriosis and fibroids, Gynecology Today is dedicated to improving the lives of women throughout Arizona. Dr. Kidd and her team offer compassionate, patient-centered care and continue to serve women across the Valley with a special focus on underserved populations, including Native American women.

