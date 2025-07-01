Attorney General Brown wins court order blocking Trump administration’s dismantling of Health and Human Services

SEATTLE – Washington Attorney General Nick Brown today, along with attorneys general from 19 states, secured a preliminary injunction halting Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), ensuring continued access to critical public health and social service programs. On May 5, Washington co-led the coalition states in suing to stop the Trump administration’s sweeping and unlawful directive, which left HHS unable to carry out many of its most vital functions. Today, Judge Melissa R. Dubose of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island blocked the administration's mass layoffs at several key HHS agencies while the case proceeds.

“This ruling affirms that Secretary Kennedy can’t abruptly and unlawfully cut off crucial, congressionally mandated health services,” said Brown. “That is the very definition of arbitrary and capricious, not to mention cruel to the federal employees performing those essential services in our states, and the millions of residents relying on them."

On March 27, Kennedy announced a sweeping restructuring of HHS. The plan collapsed 28 agencies into 15, terminated 10,000 employees without warning, and left key HHS offices shuttered or in disarray. Many workers learned they were fired only after being locked out of their offices and deactivated from government systems. In its lawsuit, the multistate coalition argued that this unlawful overhaul immediately endangered lives and left crucial programs and systems in chaos. The overhaul cut off federal support for Head Start centers, suspended maternal health data collection, effectively shuttered disease monitoring at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and left miners in the dark on crucial safety and health issues. The administration also terminated the entire team responsible for updating federal poverty guidelines – a tool used to determine eligibility for programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and housing assistance.

Today, DuBose granted the states’ request for a preliminary injunction, blocking further implementation of the restructuring and stopping the termination of employees across four critical offices:

The CDC, including the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health;

The Center for Tobacco Products;

The Office of Head Start; and

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

As DuBose recognized, “the record is completely devoid of any evidence that the Defendants have performed any research on the repercussions of issuing and executing the plans announced in the Communiqué. Without a modicum of evidence to the contrary, the record shows that the Defendants did not consider the 'substantial harms and reliance interests' of the States and the devastating consequences that would be felt by the populations served by those critical health programs." DuBose correctly noted that “Congress never meant to confer HHS the power to self-destruct.”

Joining Brown in this lawsuit are the attorneys general of New York, Rhode Island, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

-30-

