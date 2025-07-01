Tagged fish lead biologists to school of invasive carp in Mississippi River Pool 8 (published July 1, 2025)

Public may see increased capture operations in the area this week

Invasive carp previously fitted with acoustic tags have led the Minnesota DNR and its state and federal partners to a school of invasive carp in Pool 8 of the Mississippi River at the confluence of the Root River in Minnesota, near La Crosse, Wisconsin.

“Tracking tagged invasive carp like these help us identify where the fish are gathering in the river and target them for removal. This surveillance and detection effort is one key strategy that the DNR and partner agencies are using to prevent and manage invasive carp,” said DNR Invasive Species Unit Supervisor Kelly Pennington.

A team of U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) biologists, who partner with DNR to share tagged carp monitoring data, notified the DNR last week of 10 tagged Grass Carp and Silver Carp in the location, with reports that invasive carp were observed jumping out of the water. Silver Carp sometimes jump out of the water when disturbed.

The DNR immediately deployed contracted commercial fishers to the area to attempt to capture invasive carp, and response efforts are continuing this week, as weather allows. Invasive carp tend to congregate below dams and at tributary confluences when water levels rise, as they have with recent rains. Due to high flow conditions in the river, capture success has been limited, but DNR was able to capture two adult male Silver Carp. Upon inspection, it was determined that these adult male fish were releasing milt, indicating readiness to spawn. DNR staff also observed fish jumping in the wake of a DNR boat.

Minnesota DNR, USFWS and Wisconsin DNR will continue aggressive efforts this week to track and capture invasive carp in the area. Commercial fishers who contract with Minnesota DNR have built a custom net that is being used in the high flow conditions. The commercial fishing activity may also disperse schools of invasive carp, reducing the risk of a spawn. Additional receivers to track tagged fish have been deployed on the Root River to monitor the area. Minnesota DNR and partners continue to monitor for jumping activity below area dams, and to use tracked carp to locate schools to target.

“The public may encounter an increased level of agency and commercial fishing boats in Pool 8 near the Root River as we attempt to locate and remove additional invasive carp,” Pennington said, “Please give these boats plenty of space to operate if you happen to be on the river this week.”

Additional information about invasive carp in Minnesota

Invasive carp have been moving upstream since escaping into the Mississippi River from commercial fish farms in Arkansas in the 1970s. These fish compete with native species, and Silver Carp are known to jump out of the water in a way that can pose a risk to boaters.

Individual invasive carp have been caught as far upstream as Pool 2 of the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities metro area (Bighead, Grass and Silver carp), the King Power Plant on the St. Croix River by Oak Park Heights (bighead and silver), and just downstream of Granite Falls in the Minnesota River (bighead).

The Minnesota DNR has been working with agency, non-governmental and private partners to slow the spread of invasive carp since the early 2000s. The program uses several key strategies:

Monitor for all life stages of invasive carp in Minnesota: adults, juveniles, eggs, and larvae.

Tag and track invasive carps in Minnesota waters to better understand and exploit patterns in their movements.

Contract with commercial fishing operations to target invasive carp for capture and removal.

Work with partners to develop new methods to target carp in low-density populations using new technology and approaches.

Assess watershed boundaries for vulnerability to invasive carp movement and install and maintain deterrents or barriers to prevent invasion.

Evaluate and design a deterrent system at Lock and Dam 5 on the Mississippi River to slow upstream movement of invasive carp. The lock deterrent has been scoped with partners who have relevant expertise and jurisdiction, and an agreement was recently signed to enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to undertake the engineering design that will be needed to guide construction.

Coordinate with researchers on modeling to determine key locations and actions for invasive carp monitoring and management.

Conduct outreach to encourage public reporting and awareness of invasive carp.

Participate in state, regional, national, and binational coordination efforts.

State and federal funding sources, including the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund and Outdoor Heritage Fund, have provided key funding for the DNR’s invasive carp detection and response program.

Invasive carp captures in Minnesota must be reported to the DNR immediately by calling 651-587-2781 or emailing [email protected]. People are asked to take a photo and transport the carp to the nearest DNR fisheries office or make arrangements for it to be picked up by a DNR official. A permit can be requested to keep captured invasive carp for consumption or disposal. The DNR also encourages reporting of sightings of Silver carp, which can jump 10 feet into the air. Reports can help inform response efforts.

More information about invasive carp is available on the DNR invasive carp webpage including a link to a timeline of invasive carp milestones in Minnesota.