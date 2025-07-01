Attorney General Ford Announces Extended Data Collection Period Before Change to New State Victim Notification System

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the incoming change in the state’s victim notification system from VINE to Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will occur in August instead of on July 1. The change will give community partners more time to implement the new system and allow for potential troubleshooting in order to ensure the public has the best tools possible for their safety.

"This extended data collection period will allow my office and our community partners to ensure Nevadans are equipped with the best notification system possible,” said AG Ford. “There will be no interruptions to service or notifications during this period, as the public will continue to receive victim notifications from VINE."

VINE will not decommission on July 1, as previously stated. Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will go live in late August, at which time VINE will decommission.

Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications is an offender-based system, rather than the incident-based system used by VINE. Instead of registering each time there is a new law enforcement incident, victims can register for notifications explicitly regarding an offender and receive notices whenever there is an incident regarding that offender.

Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will allow those who sign up to register blackout dates or off hours in which notifications will not come through. All data in the Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications system is owned by the State of Nevada.

Anyone registered in VINE will not need to re-register in NV S.A.V.E Notifications, unless they are registered through the VINE App. If a person in registered in VINE through the app, they will need to re-register for NV S.A.V.E. Notifications. Registration for Nevada S.A.V.E. Notifications will begin in late August.

###