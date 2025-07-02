Ad Focus Inc. Expands Access to Mobile and Experiential Out-of-Home Advertising Nationwide

Ad Focus - Out of Home Advertising

Ad Focus expands OOH inventory nationwide with unique mobile & experiential ad formats, reaching consumers in public spaces & events.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ad Focus Inc., a provider of out-of-home (OOH) media solutions, has announced the expansion of its advertising inventory with a range of mobile and experiential formats now available in markets across the United States. The company offers advertisers access to non-traditional outdoor placements designed to reach consumers in a variety of public and event-based settings.Ad Focus specializes in media formats that include both stationary and mobile options. These formats are used in conjunction with live events, conventions, and consumer activations to provide extended reach for campaign messaging.Available OOH Formats Include: Mobile Billboards – Large format advertising trucks operating in urban and suburban environments. Times Square Digital Billboard – A two-panel digital unit located in New York City’s Times Square, capable of displaying static and motion graphics.•Projection Billboards – Temporary displays projected onto building exteriors, often used in evening activations.•Electric Shuttles – Branded vehicles used during large-scale public events and in high-traffic areas.•TukTuks – Compact electric vehicles available for event transport and mobile visibility.•Golf Carts – Utilized in pedestrian-heavy venues, including sports and entertainment events.•Rideshare Wraps – Branded car wraps deployed on rideshare platforms in major U.S. cities.•Party Buses, Party Boats & Party Bikes – Event-based advertising formats for reaching adult audiences in entertainment districts.•Digital Screens – Indoor digital displays located in residential and commercial venues including restaurants, bars, and apartment buildings. Pedicabs – Branded human-powered vehicles frequently seen at sports venues, convention centers, and downtown locations.Ad Focus reports that these formats are available for both national and regional campaigns and can be deployed around major public gatherings such as conferences, trade shows, music festivals, and sporting events.According to Keith Dillion, President and CEO of Ad Focus, the company has focused on building an inventory that supports flexible media planning across a variety of use cases and geographies.“Our goal is to offer flexible advertising formats that can be adapted to a variety of campaign types, including general market efforts, event-based placements, and trade show activations,” said Keith Dillion, President and CEO of Ad Focus Inc. “We continue to expand our inventory to support evolving advertiser needs across different markets and use cases.”Additional information on available media formats and campaign planning resources can be found at: https://theadfocus.com/all-products About Ad Focus Inc.Ad Focus Inc. is a national out-of-home media company offering a range of non-traditional advertising solutions. Its services include mobile billboards, digital signage, and branded vehicles used for event marketing and urban advertising campaigns. The company works with agencies and advertisers to deliver media placements across major U.S. markets.Media Contact:Ad Focus Inc.Email: hello@theadfocus.comWebsite: https://theadfocus.com

