Attorney General Bonta Secures Preliminary Injunction Blocking Unlawful Dismantling of HHS

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a statement after the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island granted a preliminary injunction in California’s lawsuit challenging the unlawful mass firing of employees and dismantling of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The decision immediately blocks the Trump Administration from implementing or enforcing its planned Reductions in Force or sub-agency restructuring with respect to: (1) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (2) the Center for Tobacco Products, (3) the Office of Head Start and Head Start employees in the Regional Offices, and (4) the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, while litigation in this case continues.

“The work of HHS is absolutely critical to the safety and health of millions of Americans. We are pleased the court temporarily halted the Trump Administration’s unlawful dismantling of the agency so that HHS can continue its important work,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The Trump Administration is not only acting against the best interest of Americans nationwide, but is once again acting beyond its power — the President does not have the power to incapacitate a department that Congress created, nor can it decline to spend funds that were appropriated by Congress for that department. We look forward to continuing to make our case in court.”

BACKGROUND

On March 27, 2025, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy announced his planned cuts to the department under the “Make America Healthy Again” directive. Shortly after the announcement, programs funded through HHS ceased their operations and fired their staff, cutting off access to vital resources and expertise needed to combat infectious diseases, reduce smoking-related deaths, and ensure families have access to early childhood programs. On May 5, 2025, Attorney General Bonta joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit challenging the unlawful firing of workers and dismantling of HHS. On May 9, 2025 the coalition filed a motion for preliminary injunction, which was granted today.

A copy of the decision is available here.