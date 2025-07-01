Award-Winning Chef Adrianne Calvo Announces Exclusive Restaurant Residency at Grace Bay Resorts in Turks and Caicos

Chef Adrianne Calvo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned chef, TV host, podcaster, and author Chef Adrianne Calvo announced today an exclusive residency of her Miami restaurant, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar, at Grace Bay Resorts in Turks and Caicos. The residency will bring her contemporary New American cuisine to the luxury resort destination this summer.

Chef Adrianne Calvo, known for her Maximum Flavor culinary approach, will offer nightly curated menus featuring award-winning dishes from her Miami establishment. The residency will also include a Sunday brunch experience aboard the Princess Grace, Grace Bay's new catamaran yacht, providing guests with chef-led dining experiences against the backdrop of Turks and Caicos' beaches.

"I am beyond excited to bring the Maximum Flavor Experience to Turks and Caicos and to be part of such an amazing resort," said Chef Adrianne Calvo. "This residency is really about celebrating life… the best parts of it. I look forward to creating unforgettable dining in this stunning paradise."

Chef Adrianne's restaurant has earned numerous accolades throughout its nearly two-decade history, including recognition from Thrillist as one of the 8 Most Innovative Restaurants in Miami and one of the 17 Most Important Restaurants in Miami. Additional honors include the Floridian Culinary Award for Best Chef, eight Miami New Times awards for Best Restaurant and Best Chef, inclusion in Zagat's 10 Totally Unique Restaurants in America, and three Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence.

The residency represents an expansion of Chef Adrianne's culinary footprint beyond her Miami base, where she has built a following of over 1.2 million on social media. Her broadcast appearances have included The Today Show, Good Morning America, Fox and Friends, The Talk, CNN, and Food Network's Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay. She also hosts the Emmy-nominated YouTube travel show "Searching for Maximum Flavor."

Grace Bay Resorts, a collection of luxury resorts and branded residences on the island of Providenciales, is known for its beachfront locations, accommodations, and service. The partnership brings together the resort's hospitality expertise with Chef Adrianne's Maximum Flavor dining philosophy.

About Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant and Bar

Chef Adrianne Calvo is an award-winning Miami-based restaurateur, best-selling cookbook author, Emmy-nominated YouTube show host, and podcaster known for her signature "Maximum Flavor" style. With over 1.2 million followers on social media, her restaurant is a staple of must-eat destination lists, and her popularity on Goldbelly has spurred the upcoming launch of her online shop, Baked by Chef Adrianne. When not creating in the kitchen or in front of cameras, she dedicates time to the Make It Count Foundation, a non-profit she started in honor of her late sister Jennifer.



