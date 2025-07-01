New Aquatic Center Coming to Knickerbacker Park in Troy

Governor Kathy Hochul today broke ground on a new $5.8 million aquatic center at Knickerbacker Park in Troy, made possible through her historic NY SWIMS initiative. The new facility will replace the previous pool that closed in 2016 due to age and major structural issues, restoring swimming access to Troy residents after an eight-year gap. The project is part of Governor Hochul's NY SWIMS initiative, which awarded $150 million in 2024 to 37 pool projects across New York State, the largest investment in swimming infrastructure since the New Deal.

“When I created the NY SWIMS program, it was because I believe that every New Yorker deserves access to safe and affordable places to cool off, stay active and connect with their community. The new Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center in Troy is making this vision a reality,” Governor Hochul said. “NY SWIMS is about more than pools — it's about expanding access to outdoor spaces, helping families unplug and making sure every child can learn to swim close to home. This is how we build healthier, safer and more connected communities all across New York.”

The Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center will represent a complete transformation from the previous facility, featuring a 7,500 square-foot primary pool, splash pad area, and a 3,800 square foot bathhouse. The entire facility will be fully handicapped accessible, ensuring all community members will be able to enjoy safe swimming and recreation.

Troy's aquatic center is among the projects specifically targeting underserved communities that lack access to safe swimming facilities. The project exemplifies the "Get Offline, Get Outside" initiative's mission to provide healthy outdoor recreation alternatives for young people and families. As communities nationwide grapple with the mental health impacts of excessive screen time, facilities like this aquatic center offer safe spaces for physical activity and social connection.

Drowning remains the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, making facilities like Knickerbacker Park crucial for water safety education. The aquatic center will provide space for learn-to-swim programming, helping address swimming disparities while offering a safe place for families to cool off during increasingly hot summers due to climate change.

The groundbreaking comes as NY SWIMS continues to expand, with an additional $90 million allocated in 2025. The increased funding reflects strong legislative support for expanding swimming access across New York State and demonstrates bipartisan recognition of the program's success and community impact.

With today's groundbreaking, the project moves from planning to reality, transforming the vision of a new aquatic center into concrete progress for Troy families.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, "DASNY is proud to support the City of Troy in bringing this transformative project to life. The Knickerbacker Park Aquatic Center will represent exactly what NY SWIMS was designed to accomplish: strategic public investment that creates lasting community assets and expands access to safe recreation for families who need it most. After eight years without this vital resource, Troy residents will soon have a world-class facility that will serve not just as a place to swim, but as a community anchor for generations to come."

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul’s NY SWIMS grant program, this new pool at Knickerbacker Park will provide better outdoor swimming opportunities for the City of Troy and an enhanced summer experience offering the community a safe, fun, and accessible resource to escape the heat and cool off. We are excited to see this long-awaited vision take shape and to help deliver a modern facility that will serve Troy families for generations to come.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “The NY Swims program that Governor Hochul created, and the legislature supported, is a brilliant program that invests in the youth and adults throughout the state, and today we highlight the program in the City of Troy at Knickerbacker Park. As a former Mayor I know all too well the importance of having a safe and modernized space for residents, especially our youth, to come together to not only cool off but to learn the importance of safe swimming. That is why I supported securing state aid for the resurgence of the South Troy Pool several years ago and am pleased to support this investment in "the Burgh" which is long overdue. I thank the Governor for continuing to support this program now in its second year and builds on the funding we already secured in the City of Albany and the City of Cohoes.”

Troy Mayor Carmella R. Mantello said, “Today is about more than a groundbreaking - it’s about a commitment to progress, a celebration of community, and a reminder that when we work together, Troy wins. By reopening the Knick Ice Rink in January, upgrading amenities throughout the park, and now building a brand-new Aquatic Center, we’ve transformed Knick Park into a true destination for all to enjoy - all year round. We are investing in Lansingburgh and across the entire City of Troy - like never before. I want to thank Governor Hochul and New York State for the critical funding support to help make this project a reality.”

Troy City Council President Sue Steele said, “We are thrilled to officially break ground on a new swimming pool for the Lansingburgh and North Central neighborhoods, providing a safe, welcoming, and accessible outdoor summer destination for Troy residents of all ages and abilities. On behalf of the city of Troy, I thank Governor Hochul and our state representatives for their commitment to directly improve the lives of Troy residents' families through the NY SWIMS program, and look forward to future summer fun in 2026.”

NY SWIMS builds on Governor Hochul's broader commitment to youth wellness, including the signing of first-in-the-nation legislation protecting children from addictive social media feeds and shielding their personal data from online platforms. The initiative is a key component of the "Get Offline, Get Outside" campaign, which also includes the $56.5 million Summer Youth Employment Program supporting 21,000 young people from low-income families across the state.

The New York Statewide Investment in More Swimming (NY SWIMS) initiative represents New York's largest investment in swimming infrastructure since the New Deal. The program provides grants between $50,000 and $10 million to help municipalities design, construct, rehabilitate, or modernize public swimming facilities, with a focus on supporting disadvantaged and underserved communities that lack access to safe swimming and outdoor recreation opportunities.