NVBDC Launches Export Webinar to Help Veteran-Owned Businesses Go Global

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many veteran-owned businesses, success at home is just the beginning. With nearly 96% of the world’s consumers living outside the United States, international markets offer an incredible opportunity for growth. But expanding globally comes with a unique set of challenges—from understanding foreign regulations to securing financing and finding the right customers abroad.To help address these challenges head-on, the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is launching an export-focused webinar designed specifically for its certified Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). The webinar will feature a powerhouse lineup of federal agencies that specialize in helping American companies thrive internationally: the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), and the International Trade Administration (ITA).This isn’t just about sharing information—it’s about providing veteran entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and direct access to experts needed to compete confidently in global markets.The webinar is part of a broader expansion of NVBDC’s mission. For years, the organization has served as the gold standard in certifying veteran-owned businesses for inclusion in corporate and government supplier diversity programs. Now, it’s taking that mission one step further—helping those same businesses navigate the world of international trade.NVBDC Founder and CEO Keith King will open the webinar with a look at how the organization is evolving to meet the growing needs of its certified members.“We’ve built a certification platform that connects veteran-owned businesses to opportunity,” said King. “Now, we’re building on that foundation to open global markets and help our certified SD/VOBs grow beyond borders.”The webinar will cover key aspects of launching or expanding an export strategy, beginning with market selection. Representatives from the International Trade Administration (ITA) will share insights on how to evaluate global demand, identify promising international markets, and get connected to trade missions and foreign buyers. They'll also discuss how U.S. government advocacy can help veteran-owned businesses succeed abroad.Next, the focus turns to finance and risk management—critical factors for any company considering exports. Experts from the SBA will walk participants through programs like the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) and export-specific loan options. The EXIM Bank will provide guidance on how to reduce the risk of international sales using tools like export credit insurance and working capital guarantees.Together, these agencies will offer a comprehensive overview of how to turn your domestic success into international momentum.Veterans bring a distinct skill set to business ownership—leadership, adaptability, and a mission-driven mindset. But even the most experienced entrepreneur can find exporting daunting without the right support. This webinar is designed to bridge that gap, making global trade more accessible to NVBDC-certified SD/VOBs.Webinar Format and Expert Speaker Lineup• Date: July 24, 2024 (Live) | September 9, 2024 (Encore)• Time: 11:00 AM EST• Location: Online via WebEx• Cost: Free for NVBDC-Certified Businesses• Registration: Link Featured PresentersKeith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC – A leading advocate for Veteran-owned businesses nationwide, Keith brings decades of experience helping Veteran entrepreneurs compete and win.Anthony Sargis, Senior International Trade Specialist, U.S. Department of Commerce – Anthony supports small and medium-sized enterprises in developing their export strategies through market research and trade advocacy. He serves as the current Team Leader of the ITA’s VetsGoGlobal initiative.Brian Beams, Director, Global Financial Services Team, U.S. Department of Commerce – A co-founder of the ITA’s VetsGoGlobal initiative, Brian supports U.S. firms in various aspects of international trade, including counseling, compliance, market intelligence, matchmaking, and commercial diplomacy.Miguel Peñaloza, Export Finance Manager, SBA – Miguel guides small businesses through the SBA’s export loan programs, helping Veteran-owned firms secure the funding they need to thrive overseas.Jonathan Brady, Senior Business Development Officer, EXIM Bank – As part of the Emerging Exporter Business Development Division, Jonathan serves as an export counselor and trade finance specialist, helping provide trade finance solutions for U.S. exporters. Veteran entrepreneurs bring discipline, leadership, and resilience to their businesses. With the right tools and connections, they can thrive on the global stage. This webinar is designed to remove the guesswork from exporting—connecting veteran-owned businesses with government programs, financial resources, and international networks that accelerate growth.Whether you're shipping products abroad, exploring new markets, or simply considering export for the first time, this is your on-ramp to global success.Register now for the July 24th webinar or the September 9th encore session, and take the next step in expanding your mission—and your business—into the global marketplace.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.To learn more about becoming NVBDC certified, visit nvbdc.org.

