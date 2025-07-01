More Oregonians Turning to Sanctuary Promise Hotline as Immigration Concerns Spike Statewide

The Oregon Department of Justice (ODOJ) alongside the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) today released its 2024-2025 annual report on the Sanctuary Promise Hotline and statewide compliance with Oregon’s sanctuary laws, showing a dramatic increase in both community engagement and reporting by Oregon state and local public agencies. The full report is available in both English and Spanish. Although Oregon statute requires complaint level data to be published, today CJC also launched a new data dashboard to better track reporting and trends across the state.

The annual report shows that from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, the Sanctuary Promise Hotline received 128 reports – a 276% increase compared to the previous reporting year. Of those, 34 were formal complaints of potential sanctuary law violations, while 94 were requests for information, support, or referrals, including community members reporting ICE activity, seeking immigration resources, or requesting education about Oregon sanctuary law. At least 40 people were reported targeted in the Hotline contacts.

Meanwhile, public bodies and law enforcement agencies submitted 104 reports detailing communications or requests from federal immigration agencies for cooperation, a 300% jump over the previous year. Of those, 95 occurred within this reporting period, marking a 265% increase in federal requests for information, access, or assistance. At least 116 people were targeted in those communications.

“People in Oregon are paying attention. They’re learning more about the protections and limitations of Oregon’s sanctuary laws, and they know to report something that doesn’t comply with our laws,” said Attorney General Dan Rayfield. “The Sanctuary Promise Hotline plays a critical role in helping Oregonians share concerns when they believe their rights under our sanctuary laws have been violated. No one should live in fear that a public school, hospital, or local government agency will unlawfully share their information or assist in federal immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant. Our job is to make sure people know their options when these laws are violated.”

Among the public body submissions to the CJC, Marion County reported the highest number of requests from federal immigration authorities, with 38 total. Statewide, the CJC data shows the majority of reports were cooperation requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Across all reports, 13 separate Oregon county and local jails reported 55 total requests for information from federal immigration authorities, some submitting reports for multiple requests. Two public agencies disclosed that they complied with federal immigration requests.

ODOJ issued 30 inquiries to state and local agencies regarding potential sanctuary law violations. Of those, 23 responded, four did not respond at all, and three acknowledged the inquiry but declined to provide the requested information. ODOJ lacks statutory authority to compel agencies to respond to state inquiries. The responses of the state and local agencies are published on ODOJ’s Hotline data website. Twelve additional inquiries remain pending, including several that emerged in the final quarter of the reporting year.

The Sanctuary Promise Hotline was created to provide culturally responsive, trauma-informed support to targeted individuals, their families, witnesses, and whistleblowers, and to publish de-identified data. The Hotline also plays a vital educational role for community members to understand the law and the limitations of the law. In 2024, hotline staff attended or held 256 community events, conducted 545 hours of outreach, and reached more than 87,000 community members with information about their rights under Oregon’s sanctuary laws.

Since November 1, 2024, the team has led 76 community presentations in multiple languages, educating over 21,000 attendees about the Sanctuary Promise Hotline and state law protections. The program has also issued a recorded presentation for individuals and agencies to understand the law and the Hotline. The presentation will be released in Spanish in the coming weeks.

The Sanctuary Promise Hotline is available at 1-844-924-STAY (1-844-924-7829) or online at SanctuaryPromise.Oregon.gov. The Hotline accepts all Relay calls and is available in more than 240 languages. The Hotline’s Spanish direct dial line is 1-844-6-AMPARO (1-844-626-7276) or online at PromesaSantuario.Oregon.gov.