Lingopal Unveils Real-Time AI Translation at InfoComm in Orlando and StreamTV in Denver

Lingopal AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lingopal, the AI company redefining multilingual communication, showcased its groundbreaking real-time speech-to-speech translation platform this June at InfoComm in Orlando and the StreamTV Conference in Denver. While InfoComm brought together leaders across AV, tech, and enterprise communications, StreamTV focused exclusively on innovation in broadcasting, making both events ideal platforms for Lingopal’s emotionally intelligent translation tech.

Deven Orie, CEO and co-founder of Lingopal (formerly of Microsoft and StubHub), joined industry veterans on the expo floors to demonstrate how the company’s proprietary platform translates speech across 120+ languages, preserving tone, emotion, and nuance in real time. Built for seamless integration, Lingopal's solution is already helping major sports networks, financial institutions, and streaming platforms deliver live, localized audio without relying on subtitles or post-production dubbing.

“The reception at these conferences confirmed what we already believe: the future of streaming and enterprise comms is multilingual by default,” said Orie. “Whether it’s live match commentary, a CEO earnings call, or an influencer livestream, language should never be a barrier to engagement.”

Attendees across both conferences responded enthusiastically to Lingopal’s plug-and-play interface, context-aware inference engine, and expressive voice matching capabilities. With dozens of inbound partnership requests in hand, the company is turning its focus to September’s IBC in Amsterdam, where it will continue showcasing how real-time translation is transforming live content. Industry leaders attending IBC are encouraged to book time with the Lingopal team and experience the platform firsthand.

Lingopal recently raised a $14M Series A round led by DCM Ventures to accelerate international expansion and product development. Its growing presence across sports, finance, and live entertainment reflects a broader industry shift toward real-time, global-ready experiences.

About Lingopal

Lingopal is redefining multilingual communication through cutting-edge AI innovation. Its core platform delivers emotionally intelligent, real-time speech-to-speech translation across 120+ languages, making live sports commentary, financial broadcasts, and global content accessible like never before. Designed for instant deployment and built with adaptive language models, Lingopal’s technology preserves tone, emotion, and cultural nuance. Founded by Deven Orie and Casey Schneider, Lingopal is powering a more inclusive, linguistically connected world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.