Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen’s 'The Message' Delivers A Powerful Testament On Life Under Communism

The Message

In an interview with Emmy award-winning host Logan Crawford, Dr. Hansen shares the truth behind Marxist ideology and the personal cost of living under its rule.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the rising interview series Spotlight with Logan Crawford, Emmy award-winning journalist and TV host Logan Crawford sat down with Dr. Michael Ritivoi Hansen for a one-on-one conversation that left audiences both moved and reflective. Known for his thoughtful, high-impact interviews with cultural and creative trailblazers, Crawford drew out the emotional and philosophical core of Hansen’s powerful memoir, “ The Message ”.In this episode, Dr. Hansen unpacks his lived experience under communist rule in Romania and the ideological underpinnings that shaped—and nearly shattered—his life and dreams. His book, “The Message”, offers both a sweeping overview of Marxism’s historical roots and a personal account of how such an ideology reshaped daily life, dismantled family aspirations, and ultimately collapsed under its own weight. With gripping honesty, Hansen reveals how the loss of individual freedom and moral values turned a political system into a deeply personal tragedy.The interview delves into more than just political critique. Hansen reflects on the emotional dislocation of growing up with no alternatives, how his family’s pre-war achievements were undone by a repressive regime, and what it took to escape and rebuild a life in the United States.Crawford, renowned for his interviews with some of the most respected names in film, TV, and literature, guides the conversation with nuance and depth, giving viewers a rare opportunity to connect with the deeply human stories often hidden behind political history. Their exchange elevates “The Message” beyond memoir—it becomes a philosophical inquiry into what happens when societies lose sight of humanity in pursuit of control.Dr. Hansen's story doesn’t end in exile. After fleeing to Austria and later resettling in California, he rebuilt his life from the ground up—earning his dental license, founding a successful clinic, and raising a family in the freedom he once risked everything to attain. His gratitude, resilience, and unshakable belief in the individual spirit echo throughout both the interview and his writing.Catch the full interview with Dr. Hansen on Spotlight with Logan Crawford via YouTube: https://youtu.be/3i8N6Fz0iCE “The Message” is available now on Amazon and other major platforms worldwide.About Bookside Press Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

