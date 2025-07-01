HILL FARRER PARTNER DANIEL MCCARTHY RECOGNIZED AS ‘LEADING GLOBAL BANKRUPTCY LAWYER’

Daniel McCarthy Dean E. Dennis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP announced today that Partner Daniel McCarthy has been recognized in Lawdragon’s list of “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers.”“Whether massive fraud, market changes, mismanagement, or competition, it’s survival of the fittest and these are the lawyers who help organizations move forward,” states the publisher. “They dazzle with the breadth of experience in law and life they bring to the practice of tuning out the noise and finding the path forward through tough negotiation, litigation or complex financial arrangements.”“We’re proud to see Daniel’s hard work recognized with this well-deserved honor,” says Managing Attorney Dean Dennis . “He exemplifies the hard work, integrity and commitment to excellence we value on our team.”McCarthy is a seasoned business litigator with extensive experience serving as lead counsel in hundreds of cases across state, federal and bankruptcy courts. His practice includes complex real estate disputes, partnership litigation and bankruptcy-related matters, with a particular focus on pursuing parties who have attempted to shield assets through fraudulent transfers. McCarthy represents both creditors and debtors in high-stakes adversary proceedings and frequently handles appeals before the Ninth Circuit and the Bankruptcy Appellate Panel.McCarthy has earned consistent recognition among Southern California’s leading attorneys in Business Bankruptcy by Super Lawyers and was honored in 2023 for his work in Business Litigation. In addition to his legal practice, he contributes his expertise as a long-standing editorial advisor to the Matthew Bender Practice Guide: California Debt Collection and Enforcement of Judgments.

