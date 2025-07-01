Children’s Health Fund Appoints Anne Grissinger to Board of Directors

Anne Grissinger, Children's Health Fund Board of Directors

Seasoned Strategy Consultant and Nonprofit Leader to Help Advance Mission of Expanding Access to Children’s Health Care

I believe deeply in the power of accessible, quality health care to change the trajectory of a child’s life.” — Anne Grissinger

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Health Fund (CHF) today announced the appointment of Anne Grissinger to its board of directors. A long-time CHF supporter and advisory council member, Grissinger brings deep expertise in strategy consulting, finance, and nonprofit leadership to CHF’s mission of breaking down barriers to quality, comprehensive healthcare for children and families in underserved communities across the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne to our board of directors,” said Arturo Brito, MD, MPH, president and chief executive officer of Children’s Health Fund. “Her dedication to improving health equity, coupled with her strategic insight and extensive nonprofit board experience, will be invaluable as we continue working to ensure every child—regardless of circumstance—has access to the care they need and deserve.”

Grissinger joins a strong and diverse board of directors committed to health equity, which includes leaders in healthcare, finance, law, media, and philanthropy. A full list of board members is available at www.childrenshealthfund.org/board-of-directors.

“I am honored to join the board of directors at Children’s Health Fund, an organization I’ve admired and supported for many years,” said Grissinger. “I believe deeply in the power of accessible, quality health care to change the trajectory of a child’s life. I look forward to working alongside this dedicated team to help ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up healthy and thrive.”

Grissinger joined CHF’s Advisory Council in 2010 and has contributed significantly to the organization’s growth. This includes guiding CHF leadership in its fundraising strategy and spearheading campaigns to draw attention to specific needs of children growing up in under-resourced communities.

In addition to her new role with CHF, Grissinger currently serves as board chair of Kent Place School and has previously served as board chair of the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (2024) and as a trustee at The Hewitt School (2013–2017).

Grissinger earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Florida State University and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.



###

About Children’s Health Fund

Children’s Health Fund is the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to ensuring access to comprehensive healthcare for children growing up in under-resourced communities throughout the United States. For more than 37 years, CHF has mobilized and deployed more than $230 million to support its initiatives throughout the country. Quality medical, mental, dental, and health-related social services are provided through a national network of 24 programs in 15 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. To date, its national network has provided more than 7.5 million health encounters. CHF was founded in 1987 by singer/songwriter Paul Simon, pediatrician/child advocate Dr. Irwin Redlener, and program designer Karen Redlener. For more information, please visit Home - Children's Health Fund.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.